New Society Helps Increase Number Of Blood Donations

THERE has been an increase in blood donation and the creation of the first ever blood donors registry on Grand Bahama since the establishment of the new Blood Donors Society of Grand Bahama last June.

To continue to raise awareness on the importance of giving blood, Lededra Ferguson-Marche, president of BDSGB, announced that the group would be observing and celebrating World Blood Donor Day today.

Under the theme, "Be There for Someone Else - Give Blood, Share Life," Mrs Marche said the committee will celebrate and thank its heroes who selflessly donate blood and save lives, as well as those who have joined the blood donors registry.

"We want to raise the awareness that it starts with all of us; we can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer, and with a higher quality of life," she stated.

In observance of World Blood Donor Day, persons are asked to wear red today and donate blood by coming to the Rand Memorial Hospital lab between noon and 4pm.

Dr Paul Ward, medical chief of staff at the Grand Bahama Health Services/RMH, commended the committee for raising awareness of the importance of giving blood through the promotion of the event.

"As a surgeon, I appreciate fully the importance of having blood available, particularly for life or death emergencies," he said.

He noted that while Grand Bahama has a tiny population and a small hospital, doctors do see a lot of clinical scenarios that require blood.

"There are road traffic accidents, and persons come in, and they require blood, and this could make a difference between life and death. Blood donation and having blood at the hospital is extremely important for us, and we really…hope the public will see the importance of partnering with the health care system to be blood donors and assist us with our blood procurement at the hospital," Dr Ward said.

He encouraged those with rare Rh-negative blood to come and donate blood that can assist in saving lives.

Lab technician Maria McIntosh, the committee event coordinator, said giving blood is a simple process and persons interested in donating blood should hydrate themselves and eat a full meal at least 45 minutes before coming to the lab.

She also noted that persons with tattoos or those who are on medication could also give blood, depending on several factors.

She explained that persons who have gotten a tattoo within less than a one year; have had surgery; or have travelled to a country known to have malaria in one year are deferred from giving blood.

Persons interested in giving blood may do so from Monday through Friday between the hours of 10am - 6.30pm at the hospital lab.