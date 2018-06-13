Ready, Steady, Shop!

FIVE lucky finalists each won a three minute shopping spree, courtesy of the Caribbean Bottling Company.

Elizabeth Innis, Evletta Johnson, Dereka Moultrie, Edward Burrows and Rayvonne Bethel were all chosen, via a random draw, and were given the chance to collect as many grocery items as they could in a three minute period.

"Who hasn't dreamt of walking into a supermarket and being able to fill their carts with whatever they wanted, for free?" asked Nikia Wells, CBC marketing manager of communications. "We aimed to create a fun contest for customers that was easy to enter. By simply purchasing our new Minute Maid Fruit Coolers, each of our five finalists was able to walk away with the shopping experience of their dreams."

During the shopping spree, which took place on June 9 at the Quality Supermarket Cable Beach location, the five shoppers were able to race through the store's aisles to collect whatever items they wanted. Many of the finalists were stunned and elated when they received the initial call letting them know that they had won the chance to take part.

"I was speechless," said Ms Johnson. "That call was so unexpected. I didn't know what to say. But, I was overjoyed to be able to take part."

Another finalist, Ms Moultrie, said, "There is truly power in the tongue. When I submitted my receipt into the entry box, I said I will be a finalist. I said it out loud, and here I am today."