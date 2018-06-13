The Art Of Giving A Good Critique

Criticism is not easy to take regardless of how it is served. It can be a giant pill to swallow, especially if delivered by a fellow designer. But constructive criticism is a part of the business that is bound to pop up sooner or later. A good designer must learn to accept feedback from their peers, clients and bosses to solve a particular design problem.

Criticism also helps to broaden communications skills, as there is always an opportunity to articulate why you did what you did, or to better explain your idea to the viewer if they do not see it as clearly as you do. A good critique can involve both positive and negative feedback, making it tricky to navigate. Here are some quick tips on how to give, and receive, good design feedback.

The love sandwich

One of the best ways to approach critiquing someone else's work is to sandwich the feedback with love. If you think of your critique as the sandwich, the bread would be what you "love" about the work and the middle. The filling would be what you did not like as much.

Begin by telling your designer what aspects you like about the piece, whatever they may be. Be descriptive. Instead of just saying "I like it", explain why you like it while using specific examples from the design whenever possible.

Next, move on to the constructive criticism. If you think certain aspects of a design are not working, try to explain why or offer suggestions on how they can be improved. Asking the designer questions may help them to see problems in the execution of the design that they may not have seen on their own.

Qualify any criticism with alternative ideas. You cannot just say that you do not like things and you do not know why. Offering ideas is the number one thing you can do for a successful critique, because this is where the design begins to transform.

Good ideas stand out as obvious, and can serve to turn around a wayward design quickly. Also, remember to use good design principles and terminology with your feedback. If there is a call to action, that is usually what the design is driving towards.

You may also want to limit the use of personal pronouns, like "you", to make sure your critique is about the design work and not about the designer. Designers have a possessive attachment to their work, so during a critique it is best to separate the person from the design.

For example, you may want to say: "The way this line intersects with that line" instead of "The way you intersected this line with that line." This will help reassure the designer that the criticism is about the work and not about them.

You do not have to agree or like the decisions of the designer, but their work deserves an honest feedback. If they are brave enough to share their work and ask for feedback, then they deserve both the good and the bad.

Take the good with the bad

Hopefully, your fellow designer will follow the Love Sandwich concept to give a great, honest critique. During a critique, it is important that good and bad feedback are taken in stride. Design is not mathematics. There are no right and wrong answers; only subjective opinions that may differ from one designer to another.

That being said, remember that a critique is about your work and making it the best it can be. It should not be about you - ever. If you disagree with specific feedback, explain your decisions thoughtfully but also listen to what is being said.

Remember, those who are giving critiques generally do so because they want to help the overall project, so try not to get defensive or take their criticisms personally.

Also, do not forget to repeat or elaborate on what you liked about the piece so that the critique ends on a positive note. This way, the designer knows the piece may need some reworking.

Finally, being tough about a design is expected in a critique, and should not be isolated without being helpful. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

•NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre Bastian is a professionally trained graphic designer/marketing co-ordinator with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of the Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.