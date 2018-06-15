Govt To Consider Caricom Findings On Medical Marijuana

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Minnis administration will consider changes to policy on medicinal marijuana following the completion of a report from a CARICOM task force on the herbal drug, Health Minister Dr Duane Sands told Parliament yesterday.

This report, he said, is expected to be released next month.

Earlier this year, public discourse on the use of marijuana for medical purposes was again ignited after a CARICOM Regional Commission town hall meeting saw scores of Bahamians turn out to voice opinions about its legalisation.

At the time, Dr Marvin Smith, PHA deputy director and chief pharmacist at the Princess Margaret Hospital, urged government and local health officials to set the standard for medical marijuana research in the region.

"Against the backdrop of the recent legalisation of recreational marijuana use in Canada and the disconnect between the states and the federal government of the USA, there is tremendous discussion about the possible role of medical marijuana, the economic viability of marijuana farming and processing," Dr Sands said yesterday during his budget communication.

"Many are deeply passionate about this subject and have expressed a view that we have lagged behind the rest of the region and the world in modifying our approach and we hear those people.

"The World Health Organisation in November 2017 published a statement that CBD (Cannabidiol), one of the components different than THC, is neither harmful nor addictive."

He continued: "The Bahamas has agreed to be guided by the CARICOM task force . . .which is scheduled to give a report in July 2018.

"Subsequently, the Cabinet of The Bahamas will, as committed by the prime minister and member for Killarney, consider any implications for changes in national policy.

"But at this time, there are no adjustments to our laws or policy on marijuana and my ministry will have no recommendation until that time. Certainly, given our unique challenges with violence, careful sovereign consideration and public consideration of the matter is necessary because what works elsewhere may or may not work in The Bahamas."