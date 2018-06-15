Man Arrested As Water Thrown Over Campbell

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

POLICE yesterday arrested a man after he showered Transport Minister Frankie Campbell with water during a protest against the government's proposed value added tax hike.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander, the officer in charge of crime investigations, confirmed that an adult male was taken into custody in the Bay Street area shortly after 1pm in connection with an assault.

Mr Campbell was on the receiving end of the anger of many of the protestors yesterday. One person held a sign calling for the transport minister to resign and as he tried to speak with the demonstrators, some hurled slurs at him.



At one point Mr Campbell was talking to a group of protesters behind a barricade when he was doused with water.

While Mr Campbell seemed unmoved by the incident, several police officers quickly apprehended a man.

The minister said it was Bahamians' democratic right to protest and express their disagreement with the government.

At another point, Mr Campbell was also seen being cautioned by officers just before he made his way over to the crowd who protested in Rawson Square yesterday.

"I have friends over there," Mr Campbell was heard telling officers.

ACP Fernander confirmed that the man arrested was assisting police with their investigation.