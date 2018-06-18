Cash Prizes For Junkanoo And $1m Culture Fund

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

JUNKANOOERS will have their eyes fixed on a new cash prize for music when they head to Bay Street this year, according to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who also announced the allocation of $1m in cultural grants for Bahamian creatives.

Dr Minnis said the Prime Minister's Best Music Award will be introduced for the 2018 Christmas parade, and creative grants will be administered by an independent "non-political" facility.

"We shall appoint a non-political board to head a special fund to support the development of Bahamian artists, novelists, sculptors, filmmakers, playwrights who are involved in projects of cultural significance," Dr Minnis said.

"Although the government will seed the fund, the fund will be open to donations from any and all private donors."

Applicants will be able to apply for small grants from $1,000 to $25,000 to support initiatives that will add to the cultural expression of the country, Dr Minnis said.

He stressed that no Bahamian artist will need to go to a politician to get a grant.

"These are to be substantive projects such as writing a book, producing a film or documentary, commissioning an art series, putting on a play, creating a performance space for musicians, poets, etc," he continued.

"The fund will be a co-investor in the projects and the grant recipients will be required to fulfil the terms of their grant award.

"I repeat, Mr Speaker," he added, "this will not be a matter of politics.

"No Bahamian artist will have to come to me or any politician to get a grant.

We shall put into the by-laws that the board is not to take instruction or guidance from any politician on any applicant."

As for Junkanoo, special cash prizes will be awarded to the A & B categories for best music, with $10,000 for A groups and $5,000 for B groups in New Providence; and $5,000 for A groups and $2,000 B groups in Grand Bahama.

"The government is mindful of the long hours, rich talent and artistic abilities displayed by our Junkanooers," Dr Minnis said.