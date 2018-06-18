Doctors Hospital In Western Restructure

Doctors Hospital Health System plans to restructure its outpatient services facility on Blake Road with effect from July 6, renaming it Doctors Hospital West.

As part of the restructuring, elective surgeries will resume in the Blake Road operating theatre starting next month. Urologists will offer brachytherapy for the treatment of prostate cancer, while comprehensive rehabilitation services - including aquatic therapy - will continue to be offered at Doctors Hospital West.

The BISX-listed healthcare provider added that to better provide inpatients with the advanced wound care and healing benefits of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), the HBOT chamber is moving to its main Doctors Hospital facility on Collins Avenue.

Laboratory and imaging services will continue to be offered at Doctors Hospital West, as well as the Fecal Microbiota Transplant and Stem Cell programmes. Doctors Hospital plans to add other services, including an Interventional Pain Clinic and Restorative Medicine, at Doctors Hospital West.

Following a thorough audit of the business model and performance, all patients requiring urgent or emergency care will be redirected to the 24-hour Emergency Room at Doctors Hospital on Collins Avenue.

To ensure persons living in western New Providence have fast access to the private hospital's emergency services, Doctors Hospital will provide dispatching an ambulance from Doctors Hospital West.

Charles Sealy, Doctors Hospital's chief executive, said: "We anticipate that some people will still arrive at our Blake Road facility doors seeking urgent care, so processes will be in place to ensure that urgent cases can be assisted until they can be transported to Collins Avenue."

Blake Road's private tenants: Dr Kathryn DeSouza, physiatrist; Dr Kenneth Kemp, podiatrist; Dr Renee Peet Iferenta, dentist; the hearLIFE Clinic, StemCell Bahamas and Sandy's Café will continue to occupy space in Doctors Hospital West.