Man Wounded In Shooting

A MAN is in hospital after he was shot outside a home in Garden Hills on Sunday night.

Police were told that shortly before 9pm two men were sitting in front of a yard on Daisy Lane off Beaumontia Avenue when they were approached by a man armed with a firearm who opened fire on them. The assailant hit one of them before running away.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious condition.

Meanwhile another man was injured after he was stabbed and robbed of his jewellery on Sunday evening.

Shortly after 6pm, a man was walking on Step Street in Fox Hill, when he was approached by two men, one armed with a knife, who robbed him before stabbing him and then running away. The injured man was taken to hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Police also seized a quantity of ammunition and dangerous drugs from the streets of New Providence on Sunday. Shortly after 5pm, officers from operational unit "Clamp Down" acting on information, conducted a search of a home and property at Penny Savings Bank Lane off Wulff Road and recovered 37 rounds of 9 millimetre ammunition and a quantity of what they suspected to be marijuana.

Three men were taken into custody in connection with this recovery and are expected to be formally charged later this week.

Investigations are continuing.