Boy Drowns

A BOY is suspected to have drowned while on a family outing at the beach at Arawak Cay yesterday, police said.

Police said the boy was at the beach along with a relative and other children. As the family was about to leave, it was discovered the child was missing.

After searching the beach, the boy was discovered unresponsive, lying face down at the water's edge after 3pm.

Paramedics responded to the scene and took the child to hospital in critical condition; however, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing.