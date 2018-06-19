Culinary Team Readies For Caribbean Contest

Dinner guests gathered at Baha Mar to savour offerings by the Bahamas National Culinary Team, who are preparing to compete at the upcoming "Taste of the Caribbean" competition.

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association hosted the annual event to build support for the team ahead of the June 22-26 competition, and provide guests with a "taste of things to come".

The 2018 team features team administrator, Charlotte Knowles-Thompson; team manager, Mario Adderley; team captain, Owen Bain; senior members Kevyn Pratt, Jamal Small, Celeste Smith, Carvison Pratt and Tamar Rahming; along with junior chef Hazen Rolle; apprentices Ryan McIntosh and Donovan Moss; and mixologists, Derrick Blackmon and Chavano Jones. Chef Devin Johnson serves as lead consultant to the team, along with Emmanuel Gibson, Angel Betancourt and Sally Gaskins.

The Bahamian team will compete against Belize and Barbados, who took home the coveted Gold Medal for Caribbean National Team of the year in 2017, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Jamaica, St Lucia, Suriname,Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos. They have been preparing for the competition since late December 2017.

Carlton Russell, president of the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA), recognised the importance of collaboration and stakeholder engagement to attain common goals. When addressing attendees at the event, Mr Russell told guests, sponsors and partners: "It takes a village to accomplish what we seek to achieve."

The National Culinary Team's participation is being supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Atlantis, Baha Mar, Cable Bahamas, Aliv, British Colonial Hilton, Carriearl Boutique, Berry Islands, Sandals Emerald Bay, Sandals Royal Bahamian, Lyford Cay Club, Comfort Suites, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board, Bahamas Out Islands Promotion Board, Association of Bahamas Marinas, Bahamas Food Services, Bahamian Brewery, Ardastra Gardens & Zoo, Cheryl's Taxi & Tours, Majestic Tours, Liquid Courage, University of the Bahamas, Coventry Realty (Heron Cove), Bahamasair, Commonwealth Brewery, Fusion Superplex, Cassava Grille, Manuelo Lettuce Eat, New Oriental Cleaners, Cacique Judges, Bahamas Culinary Association and Wildflowers Event and Occasions.