Four Months On And Oban Deal Still Under Review

THE controversial Oban Energies deal proposed for Grand Bahama is still under review by the government, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said yesterday.

It has been four months since the government signed the heads of agreement for the $5.5bn oil refinery and storage facility.

Asked about it yesterday, Mr Turnquest said he could not say much, only that he was awaiting an update.

He also commented on the status of negotiations for the sale of the Grand Lucayan. The hotel closed October 2016 after being severely damaged during Hurricane Matthew, negatively affecting tourism on the island.

"That project is still being worked through. We are at the final negotiation stages and we hope for a favourable result," he said yesterday before going into Cabinet.

The East Grand Bahama MP denied accusations that the Minnis administration neglected Grand Bahama in its plans for fiscal year 2018-2019.

"No, that is not true," he said in response to a question from The Tribune. "There are a number of things that are happening in Grand Bahama. The prime minister outlined some when he spoke and there are other projects that are in the pipeline.

"People are looking for the Grand Lucayan and until the Grand Lucayan is opened there really will not be celebration in the streets and we understand that and that's why we are working so hard on that.

"But there are a number of small wins in Grand Bahama with the digital space, with the eco oil company that opened the other day with the restart of the PharmaChem expansion. There are a number of things that are happening that are adding 20, 30, 40, 50 jobs and they add up.

"So in another year or less, we are going to start to see Grand Bahama make that turn we are all hoping for and looking forward to."