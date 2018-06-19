Regulators Exploring Regime For Blockchain

Bahamian financial regulators are exploring the creation of appropriate regulatory regimes for the emerging blockchain technology and cryptocurrency sectors.

Their efforts come as The Bahamas hosts industry leaders, financiers, block signers and miners at the inaugural three-day Bahamas Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Conference (BBCC) conference, which begins today in Freeport.

"The industry of cryptocurrency and crypto-assets is an ever-changing environment," said Christina Rolle, the Securities Commission's executive director. "What was true of the industry five years ago, and even one year ago, has shifted and changed, and therefore it is important that we create the kind of environment that is also adaptable".

Blockchain technology, and its various applications, has generated significant interest from the Bahamian business community. The government is working closely with regulators and private sector partners to position The Bahamas, and especially Grand Bahama, as a leader in the sector. This week's conference will provide an insight into the regulatory framework The Bahamas has established for cryptocurrencies, initial coin offerings (ICOs) and exchanges.

Overseas executives scheduled to speak in Freeport include Manie Eagar, executive chairman of Quantex Digital Asset Exchange Bank. He is also the founder and chair of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the BC Blockchain Forum; director of the BC Blockchain Ecosystem Consortium; and has a career history in banking (Barclays), telecommunications (Vodafone & Dimension Data), and investment management (J&J Group/Old Mutual).

Joining Mr Eagar will be Anthony Di Iorio, chief executive of Decentral, who will speak on "decentralised technologies". He has helped lead the charge on blockchain-focused software and development for the past six years.