Bahamas Welcome For Italian Tourists

Some 120 passengers arrived at Grand Bahama International Airport from Milan, Italy, on Thursday, June 21, on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

Operated by European tour operator, Alpitour, the summer travel programme began in May, with weekly trips scheduled to run through September 6. The guests were greeted by staff of the Ministry of Tourism, headed by Karen Seymour, along with the Bahamas Customs Department and the Royal Bahamas Police Force.