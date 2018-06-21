The Best Approach To Employee Termination

US President Donald Trump, in his former reality television show, The Apprentice, unconsciously made his viewers comfortable with the words: "You're fired!" As horrid and difficult as those words are for someone on the receiving end, sometimes persons - even the innocent - are subjected to them.

This article aims to address the standard, and ethical, approach to terminating employees whenever this becomes necessary.

1. Do not fire an employee unless you are meeting face-to-face.

Do not fire an employee using any electronic method - no e-mails, IMs, voicemails or phone calls. Even a letter is inappropriate when you fire an employee. When you fire an employee give them the courtesy that you would extend to any human being. They deserve a face-to-face meeting when you fire an employee. Nothing else works.

2. Do not fire an employee without warning.

Nothing makes an employee angrier than feeling blindsided when fired. Unless an immediate, egregious act occurs, the employee should experience coaching and performance feedback over time. Before you fire an employee, try to determine what is causing the employee to fail.

If you decide the employee is able to improve his/her performance, provide whatever assistance is needed to encourage and support the employee. Document each step in the improvement process so that the employee has a record of what is happening at each step. The employer is also protecting its own interests in the event of a lawsuit over the termination.

The actual termination, while almost always somewhat of a surprise, should not come with no warning.

3. Do not fire an employee without a witness.

Especially in this day and age, anyone can launch a legal action, and at any time and for any reason. In employment termination cases, the employee has to find a lawyer who believes he can win the case and thus collect his fee. The best practice is to include a second employee in the meeting when you fire an employee.

This witness is often the human resources (HR) staff person. The HR person has more experience than the average manager in firing employees, so can also help keep the discussion on track and move it to completion.

The HR person can also ensure that employees are treated fairly, equally and with professionalism across departments and individual managers. This limits your liability when you fire an employee.

4. Do not let the employee believe that the decision is not final.

Because employees do not believe you will fire them, nor that they deserve to be fired, do not allow the employee to believe there is an opportunity to affect your decision.

Approach the employee with kindness, concern and respect, but your words should be straightforward. Being "wishy-washy" gives you nothing but grief, as the employee may believe he has one last chance to influence your decision.

After an initial greeting, tell the employee that the purpose of the meeting is to inform her of your decision to terminate her employment, which is final. This is kinder than misleading the employee into believing they can affect the outcome.

5. Do not end the meeting on a low note.

When you fire an employee, the purpose of the meeting is not to demean him nor to hurt his self-esteem. In fact, everyone's best interests are served when the employee is able to move forward with his life as quickly as possible.

Talk about job searching and how to get started. Tell them that their contributions were valued. Suggest the type of job that might fit his/her skills. Use words of encouragement, such as: "We are confident that you will find a job that is a better fit for you."

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.