World Cup: Kane Scores Hat-Trick As England Beat Panama 6-1

By Alex Richards

Mirror Sports Writer

England roared past a physical Panama side and bared their own teeth with a 6-1 decimation of the Central Americans in Nizhny Novgorod.

The Three Lions made light of the 31 degree heat and the physicality of their opponents by scoring more than four goals in a World Cup finals match for the first time.

John Stones and Harry Kane both nabbed first-half doubles, while Jesse Lingard's magnificent bending effort meant they went in five goals to the good at the break.

Kane notched his fifth of the competition - making him the tournament's top scorer, ahead of Romelu Lukaku and Cristiano Ronaldo - on the hour mark, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek's effort deflected off his heel and past helpless Panama keeper Jaime Penedo.

As against Tunisia, England made a fast start to their second match in Russia, taking the lead after just eight minutes.

Now, as then, it came from Kieran Trippier's right-wing corner. Again, the outswinger found the head of John Stones, but this time the Manchester City's powerful effort found the back of the net for his first international goal.

England offered a rambunctious Panama side some encouragement in the early stages, and were thankful for Kyle Walker's sliding interception as Blas Perez waited to turn home Edgar Barcenas' dangerous low cross.

However, England were soon back in command and doubled their advantage from the penalty spot, Kane ruthlessly netting after Lingard was flattened by the converging Fidel Escobar and Roman Torres.

Lingard himself made it three with a sumptuous effort from 25 yards after 36 minutes, before Stones headed home from close range four minutes later after an inventive set piece routine.

Kane was hauled down on the stroke of half-time for another penalty, which the Spurs striker against rattled past Penedo to complete the first-half scoring.

With job done and in sweltering conditions, the tempo understandably slowed in the second half, but England still managed a sixth, as Kane was awarded his hat-trick when Loftus-Cheek's effort was diverted into the net off his heel.

However, Southgate will have been furious at seeing his side concede to Armando Cooper Baloy with 12 minutes remaining, minutes after a warning when Roman Torres had fired wide from four yards.

Their place in the last 16 secured, they meet Belgium to decide the group winner later this week.

Round-up of the rest of the weekend’s matches from The Mirror:

Sunday

Group H

Japan 2-2 Senegal

Japan twice came from behind to earn a draw against Group H rivals Senegal - with both still hopeful of progressing into the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Having both won their opening fixtures, this meeting in Ekaterinburg was a chance for one nation to all-but seal their spot in the latter stages - but a 2-2 draw means they will have to wait for their final games to try and secure qualification from their group.

Sadio Mane and Moussa Wague had twice put Senegal ahead, only for Japan to respond on both occasions as Takashi Inui and substitute Keisuke Honda equalised.

Poland 0-3 Colombia

Colombia kept their World Cup dream alive – and the bad news for England is that the South Americans look like a team to be reckoned with.

Goals by Barcelona defender Yerry Mina and Premier League rejects Radamel Falcao and Juan Cuadrado sent Poland home.

It means Jose Pekerman's men head into their last game against Senegal on Thursday with their fate in their own hands.

And a potential last 16 showdown with Gareth Southgate's England is on the cards.

Saturday

Group F

South Korea 1-2 Mexico

Javier Hernandez sparked a Mexican wave of euphoria with the killer goal that sent them Loco down in Acapulco.

The West Ham and former Manchester United striker grabbed his 50 international goal in 104 games after 66 minutes to add to a first half penalty opener by one-time Arsenal star Carlos Vela.

And after another day of delight for the travelling Mexican fans in the sweltering Rostov Arena, Juan Carlos Osorio and his red-hot stars are on the brink of a fairytale place in the last 16.

Germany 2-1 Sweden

Defending champions Germany's World Cup hopes were revitalised thanks to Toni Kroos' goal deep into stoppage time as they claimed a last gasp 2-1 win over Sweden in Group F.

Joachim Low's side were beaten 1-0 by Mexico in their opening game and were unconvincing against the Swedes on Saturday night until Kroos found the winner in the 95th minute from a free-kick on the left of the area.

Toivonen scored the opener for Sweden in the 32nd minute before Reus levelled for Germany early in the second half.

Boateng saw red for the Germans in the 82nd minute to compound their woes before the dramatic finale.

Group G

Belgium 5-2 Tunisia

Belgium sent a World Cup warning to England by putting five past Tunisia in Group G.

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard both scored twice for Roberto Martinez's men before substitute Michy Batshuayi wrapped it up late on.