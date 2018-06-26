Pm On Island Tour To Explain Need For Vat

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

DAYS before value added tax is to increase to 12 percent, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis spent much of yesterday in Andros explaining his administration’s 2018-2019 budget, which has received intense public backlash.

Speaking to constituents gathered at a town hall meeting in Kemp’s Bay, South Andros – one of several held on the island – the prime minister painted a hypothetical picture of struggle and strain for Bahamians under the leadership of an administration that would have to bow to the demands of an international body if the government opted not to raise VAT.

He also reverted to the narrative that the Progressive Liberal Party was to be blamed for this decision, telling Androsians under the former government the pay roll for civil servants increased by $250 million. This among other fiscal missteps by the Christie administration, he said, placed the government in a situation where if it did not raise the VAT rate the government would have to borrow $661 million for the country’s survival.

“What also happened during the past five years, the payroll for the civil servants went up, increased $250 million,” Dr Minnis said during his first town hall meeting yesterday at the Marion Forbes Centre in Kemp’s Bay. He also spoke to residents in Mangrove Cay at the Courthouse, those in Love Hill at the Central Andros High School and other constituents in Nicolls Town at the Hartley Christie High School.

It is unclear how the prime minister derived the wage bill increase. Last September, Brensil Rolle, minister of state for the Public Service and National Insurance, said between December 2016 and May 2017, the public purse ballooned by $16,532,738 because of the Christie administration’s hiring of new public service workers during that period. In June, he told Parliament the cost to Bahamians of such increases was $10,149,738.

“Our debt went up during the past five years by $2.5bn or at least $500m per year,” Dr Minnis continued.

“In spite of us paying VAT, which generated and gave the government $1.5bn, we gave them $1.5bn.”

He also said: “We had several choices. We have a VAT 7.5, that’s generating a certain amount of money. We could look at that and decide all right we do nothing leave it at 7.5 and borrow an additional $661 million to move the country forward so that we can survive.

“But if we did nothing and borrowed the $661million, we would have been further downgraded and our interest rates would have increased even further. So we find ourselves in a deeper hole and then as the interest rate continued to rise and you can’t pay it we must seek help from outside.

“What would happen?” Dr Minnis asked.

“We had to make a determination whether we try to control our future destiny, whether we control and make decisions for ourselves and try to pay our bills and move forward or allow a foreign international financial agency to loan us the money and they would decide how many of you in the civil service we must lay off. We will have no say.

“They will tell us to lay off 2,000, to lay off 3,000. They would tell us how much to decrease your paycheque. We would have no say. A foreign entity will determine that for us.

“They would also determine for us what programmes we must cut. They can determine that we must cut the support that we give to Bahamasair. They can determine the support that we give to BPL and therefore your light bill will rise. Your water would rise. Your transportation between here and other islands increase. Your transportation to Florida increase, you cannot afford to travel to Florida.

“So the decision was, do you allow an international monetary agency to take over and dictate to you? As Bahamians we own our own land. Let us decide what we want to do. Not you.

“So those were decisions that had to be made. We could have done nothing and that’s what would have happened. You see exactly what is happening in Barbados.”

He insisted that in making the tough decisions contained in the new budget, his job was to protect Bahamians.