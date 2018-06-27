Ensuring A Book Is Judged By Its Cover

Have you ever bought a book just for its cover? Maybe not. But chances are a cover has captured your attention, leading you to pick it up and scan the first few pages to see if you will get hooked. Even if you cannot pinpoint the reasons for the appeal, there is something about a well-rendered cover that seems fresh, witty and full of substance.

We have all learnt not to judge a book by its cover, but there is nothing quite like browsing through a bookstore soaking them up; layouts and every little detail. The variety is endless, and sometimes the most inspirational effects are often right in front of us, even if it is a very simple colour from a favourite music album or titled movie.

If you ask book designers to describe what makes for a great cover, they may explain how the various elements of the typeface, colour scheme and the composition come together to create a visual metaphor for the text.

A book cover at its best is amazing, marketable art, and it is common knowledge that readers indeed do shop with their eyes. Even though they look for familiarity, they still seem to yearn for something new.

Many books are published with interesting covers, but you want a book cover to express a story before shoppers even crack open the first page. And since the overall objective is to sell a book, then perhaps a striking cover can make the difference between a home run and a flop.

So what exactly makes a successful book cover?

When creating a book cover, you are tasked and entrusted with encapsulating someone else's story in one powerful design. Before you even begin, it is vital that you familiarise yourself with not only the story between the pages, but also with what the writer is setting out to achieve and identifying their audience.

Subsequently, a well thought-out cover design should say a great deal about a book without anyone having to turn the first page. Here is another view. As a designer, you want your cover to give away just enough to entice the reader and capture the story inside, but without revealing too much. The imagery you choose can be a great way to connect the reader with the book on a deeper level.

However, book cover design is clearly not only about images. It defines the entire aesthetic of the book and supports what the title expresses, as well as the tone of the story itself.

Alongside the title and pictures sits the author's name. Readers often buy a book they are familiar with, and often trust the name on the cover such as the author. The typography you choose for a title, and style, can also become a brand in the eyes of readers.

Ultimately, a good design incorporates both the cover and spine. While the spine literally holds the entire printed book in place, it is often an afterthought for many designers. Yet when placed on a bookshelf, the spine is all you can see. This makes the continuation of a good cover design so important.

So there is still room to be playful, and it is important to note that typography and illustration are two different crafts. Therefore you may require more focus in whichever area is not your forte.

As a final point, great cover designs do not have to be complex. A successful book cover design needs only to balance the right harmony of art, type and concept and, ultimately, it will certainly be the one that always makes it off the shelf after one inspection. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Ms. Deidre Bastian is a professionally trained Graphic Designer/ Marketing Coordinator with qualifications of M.Sc., B.Sc., A.Sc. She has trained at institutions such as: Miami Lakes Technical Centre, Success Training College, College of the Bahamas, Nova Southeastern University, Learning Tree International, Langevine International and Synergy Bahamas.