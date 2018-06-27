Maritime Security Vital For Bahamas

Maritime security is "particularly critical" for The Bahamas because of its geography and the industry's economic importance, a cabinet minister says.

Frankie Campbell, minister of transport and local government, said the issue was especially challenging for The Bahamas because its borders are extremely porous and it covers a vast expanse of water - 100,000 square miles.

The Minister made his comments at a workshop and roundtable discussion on "National Maritime Supply Chain Security in The Bahamas" earlier this week.

"Due to The Bahamas' geographic make-up, there is a great need to maintain constant vigilance, ensuring that maritime security remains at the highest level at all times," said Mr Campbell.

He added that the stability of The Bahamas' economy requires the country's maritime industry be protected at all costs. "In this regard, I am pleased to emphasise that all of the major port facilities in The Bahamas meet international ship and port facility security (IP code requirements). And are supported by 24/7 security presence," the Minister said.

Mr Campbell said it was important to partner with neighbouring countries, and participate in workshops, to promote the vigilance required for maintaining secured borders.

The three-day conference featured interactive sessions facilitating increased information-sharing and analysis, and inter-agency coordination, with a view to identifying opportunities for enhancing related policies, procedures and mechanisms at both the port and national level among key stakeholders within The Bahamas' maritime industry.

The workshop's sponsors included the Port Department, Ministry of Transport and Local Government, Ministry of National Security, Inter-American Committee against Terrorism, and the government of Canada.