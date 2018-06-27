Sports Notes

BOWLING

KALIK TOURNEY

A total of 10 teams are participating in the 2018 Kalik Bowling Team Tournament for a 1st place prize of $1,200, 2nd place $600 and a 3rd place prize of $400.

The top male player in competition Monday night was David Slatter of Pocket Crushers with a 258 high game and huge 658 three game set. The runner-up was Ricardo Rolle of The Bereans with a 588 second high set with Greg Taylor of Strike Force downing the pins for a 215 second high game.

The ladies were again led by Xynea Johnson of Brooklyn Strikers who toppled the pins for a 207 second high game and a respectable 587 three game series. Johnson was followed by Janice Hoyte of The Advocates who struck for an outstanding 242 high game and a 577 second high set.