‘Bannister Must Go Over My Daughter’S Death’

By Morgan Adderley
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
THE family of Garvinisha Carey, the young mother who was tragically killed after her car crashed into the concrete barriers that closed off Munnings Road, is calling for the resignation of Works Minister Desmond Bannister.
Carey’s family also expressed disappointment in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his comments in the wake of the incident and claimed that no official in his administration has reached out to them.
The family also called this lack of response “cold and heartless”.
In a press conference held yesterday at the site of the accident, Carey’s mother Patrice Carey announced that the family has acquired the services of attorney Wayne Munroe to file a lawsuit against the government, and particularly the Ministry of Works.
The family is also calling for Munnings Road to be reopened, a written apology from the government, and assistance in forming a National Grief Management Centre.
“It’s such a time of disbelief, it’s really a time of reckoning with one’s soul, to know that there was no natural contribution to my daughter’s death,” Mrs Carey said yesterday. “Except callousness, callousness from the head and from those in authority.”
During the press conference, Mrs Carey was joined by her husband, Garvin Carey, their four younger children, and their late daughter’s young son. They were also joined by two representatives from Munroe and Associates.
While the legal representatives could not confirm when the lawsuit will be filed and how much in damages the family will seek, Mrs Carey reiterated that no amount of money could fill the “void” left behind by her daughter’s absence.
Describing her daughter as pleasant, virtuous, law-abiding and full of potential, Mrs Carey decried both the concrete blockade as an “ungodly structure” and the actions of the Minnis administration.
“To the government of the Bahamas, to whom we say, we have not heard from you…Not even anyone that claims to be affiliated with the present government,” Mrs Carey said.
“As a family, we felt that your failure to act or express sympathy in any way, was cold and heartless.
“We expect a true service from our government, who claim it is here to protect us. But so far, they are now taking away from us. They have taken away from this family that which can never, ever be repaid,” an emotional Mrs Carey said.
She also expressed disappointment in the member of Parliament for her constituency, Yamacraw representative Elsworth Johnson.
“I thought about it, I said why has no one approached me even to say sorry? And there was a lot of speculation— no one wants to take claim for it. But I said my God. My own MP…Elsworth (Johnson). I said at least he could have stopped by my house. It wouldn’t have even been associated with anybody. I am his constituent.
“But I know…that this is not personal. I am, and we are not the only ones, feeling the effect of such a government. Such a people that would leave their people to suffer in grievance. That give no word. Even if it’s a word that would begin the process of healing.”
Also present at yesterday’s press conference was Adrian Francis, director of Operation Sovereign Bahamas. Mrs Carey said the family is standing with OSB as they make their demands in the wake of their daughter’s death.
“Along with (a) written apology to both my husband and myself, we seek to have this road opened… We also seek the immediate resignation of the minister responsible for works, and…all members that were a part of this collaboration to have this structure, this ungodly structure placed here, that took the (life) of one of our own.
“We further seek assistance in forming a National Grief Management Centre where families… that have been so greatly impacted by grief and sorrow, can receive counselling and assistance.”
She also called for an extension of this centre to be made available to police officers.
Days after the accident, Dr Minnis was asked by an Our News reporter why it took a fatality for officials to place speed bumps and reflectors on the road.
“You have to ask technical people,” Dr Minnis said as he walked in Rawson Square. “I am a politician. I am not a technical man.”
Asked if due process was done before the road was closed, Dr Minnis said the issue had been addressed on numerous occasions, adding “Let me go for lunch.”
When asked about these comments, Mrs Carey said: “My thoughts were in line with what I’ve seen him doing throughout the whole time. Nothing. Lack of concern, lack of care. Lack of justice. And this is why we have retained lawyers to exact that justice. Because we knew we weren’t going to get it from him.”
Mr Carey said the government is treating his family like “potcakes,” while expressing sorrow that he will never be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. He also lamented that her death was a mere three days before Father’s Day.
Attorney Palincia Hunter of Munroe and Associates said the law firm will be seeking to determine who is responsible for Carey’s death.
She added that Mr Munroe is of the “considered opinion” that the government and Ministry of Works are liable, and that the addition of speed bumps and reflectors to the scene in the wake of the accident is an “admission of the government’s liability.”
In April, the Ministry of Public Works advised it would be carrying out works on Munnings Road for one week in connection with the intended closure, which is to become a cul-de-sac. The road was closed at the beginning of May.
Comments
joeblow 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
A truly unfortunate occurrence, but how is the minister personally responsible for reflectors not being placed at the concrete barrier at the time they were installed by workers? Did the drivers speed have anything to do with her death?
tell_it_like_it_is 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
I agree with the family. That monstrosity should have never been placed there. My condolences to the Carey family. What a terrible and unnecessary loss.
Sickened 1 hour, 50 minutes ago
She couldn't see those monstrosities??
OriginalBey 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
Don't text and drive. Voice note in emergencies only. Don't apply make-up and drive. Do this at home or in the bathroom before your shift. Don't turn around to spank the children and drive. Use the evil eye and rear view mirror.
Either her lights weren't working or she was distracted or speeding and the brakes didn't hold.
I am all for accountability but calling for the minister's resignation is a stretch. There should be a warning sign 50 feet before the concrete barricade, reflectors and neon signage on the barricade itself. I hope this has been addressed since the most unfortunate incident.
R.I.P. Condolences to family and friends
ohdrap4 4 minutes ago
She was speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
don't run with scissors.
banker 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Jeezus. Why do Bahamians think that the government should bear the responsibility of the actions of its citizens? If you crash into a road barrier, it is obvious that you do not have proper care and control of your vehicle. Bahamians have to grow up and stop regarding the government as the rich godfather, the paternal grandfather, the responsible adult and the uncle that touches you and start bearing responsibility for their actions, including tolerating the PLP government that raped the treasury of the Bahamas. Are we so naive as a democratic government that personal responsibility is the purview and domain of the government and not of the citizen? Bannister had nothing to do with the poor woman crashing into the barrier.
hallmark 4 hours ago
This is a very unfortunate incident and a tragic loss. But it seems as if speed was responsible for the young lady's death.
Alex_Charles 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Here's a suggestion, don't speed?
Socrates 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
i can imagine the anguish over the loss as i have kids of my own. However reality is whether driving on Bay Street, Paradise Island bridge or any where else, the driver is ultimately responsible for the safe operation of the vehicle.. like they say, exercise caution and care. hope the courts exercise good judgment so we dont become a litigous society like the US. 0nly persons who benefit from that are the lawyers.
BahamaRed 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
They aren't serious, it is an unfortunate situation that the young lady died but how is that the government's issue.
I agree with banker, Bahamians think the government is responsible for their poor choices. Calling for the resignation of Bannister is ridiculous and far beyond necessary.
If for every accident in the USA someone resigned there would be no public officials.
Fact is this family needs to grieve and move on, stop looking for a comeup and free government assistance on the back of your dead family member.
yari 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Our number one failing - failure to take personal responsibility. You speed and there are consequences...
realfreethinker 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Maybe one day Bahamians will take personal responsibility for their actions. By the way is wayne munroe the only lawyer in the country?He is one average lawyer who has parlayed his ambulance chasing skills into a fortune. Talk about PR skills.
geostorm 2 hours, 24 minutes ago
Carey family, my condolences on your loss. Although what you are experiencing is very painful, you can not blame anyone for your daughter's tragic death. The public was advised about this road closure since April. Accept that your daughter probably lost control of her vehicle or may have been distracted while driving. You just can't crash with the impact that she did and not have been speeding or distracted. You are right, however, no amount of money, debate on who's fault it is or who did or did not extend condolences to you will ever bring her back. She is gone forever.You now have to live with her absence so I would caution you not to used by greedy attorneys who may not have your best interest at heart!
Sickened 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
Thank the lord there weren't pedestrians walking across the road instead of the barriers... she probably would have plowed through them - and they, I guess, would blame the government for not having a pedestrian crossing and reflectors in the exact place that they want to cross!
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
in April the notice that the road would be closed the work would be completed in one week, the road was closed in May she lost her life in June.
it is the duty of the Government to place signage and precautions in place. Apparently there were none. According to Banister persons should see. Early mornings are dark especially if it is raining.
No one knows if she was speeding or not.. but the facts are there was no signage.
besides why was doc closing off a road to please a few of the elite so that the locals can not drive the elite road.. The local Bahamians used it from Gladstone road to go to the Airport. it is shorter. But yet again he has to go for his stew fish.
joeblow 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
Basic physics formula:
force= mass x acceleration.
The force with which she hit can be estimated from the wreckage. The mass of the car can easily be found (based on year and model), making it fairly simple to determine the speed with which she hit the barrier. Not rocket science. But it is very unlikely that she would have died from the impact if she was driving at the speed limit on that road which I believe was 25 mph!
Greentea 31 minutes ago
The government is to blame because they allowed and apparently facilitated the closure of a public road due to private requests. The residents who voted to close the road should also share the blame and the Ministry of Works specifically because it was an incompetent installation- without warnings, lights, bumps, reflectors or signage. If she was just speeding, she would still be here. But she was speeding in conditions that made her chance of life impossible. I hate how politics always get in the way of law and logic in this country. And these comments and the government's silence suggest- here we go again. Is Wayne Munroe the only lawyer people go to?
sheeprunner12 14 minutes ago
Has there been a complete police traffic investigation report and Coroners report into how the car crashed???? .......... The barriers are far up the road from the Gladstone Road corner, so how come she hit those barriers and did so much damage to her car (and the barriers)????
Or is this the on-going political tirade and charade by Munroe et. al.???????
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID