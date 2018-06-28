‘Bannister Must Go Over My Daughter’S Death’

By Morgan Adderley

THE family of Garvinisha Carey, the young mother who was tragically killed after her car crashed into the concrete barriers that closed off Munnings Road, is calling for the resignation of Works Minister Desmond Bannister.

Carey’s family also expressed disappointment in Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for his comments in the wake of the incident and claimed that no official in his administration has reached out to them.

The family also called this lack of response “cold and heartless”.

In a press conference held yesterday at the site of the accident, Carey’s mother Patrice Carey announced that the family has acquired the services of attorney Wayne Munroe to file a lawsuit against the government, and particularly the Ministry of Works.

The family is also calling for Munnings Road to be reopened, a written apology from the government, and assistance in forming a National Grief Management Centre.

“It’s such a time of disbelief, it’s really a time of reckoning with one’s soul, to know that there was no natural contribution to my daughter’s death,” Mrs Carey said yesterday. “Except callousness, callousness from the head and from those in authority.”

During the press conference, Mrs Carey was joined by her husband, Garvin Carey, their four younger children, and their late daughter’s young son. They were also joined by two representatives from Munroe and Associates.

While the legal representatives could not confirm when the lawsuit will be filed and how much in damages the family will seek, Mrs Carey reiterated that no amount of money could fill the “void” left behind by her daughter’s absence.

Describing her daughter as pleasant, virtuous, law-abiding and full of potential, Mrs Carey decried both the concrete blockade as an “ungodly structure” and the actions of the Minnis administration.

“To the government of the Bahamas, to whom we say, we have not heard from you…Not even anyone that claims to be affiliated with the present government,” Mrs Carey said.

“As a family, we felt that your failure to act or express sympathy in any way, was cold and heartless.

“We expect a true service from our government, who claim it is here to protect us. But so far, they are now taking away from us. They have taken away from this family that which can never, ever be repaid,” an emotional Mrs Carey said.

She also expressed disappointment in the member of Parliament for her constituency, Yamacraw representative Elsworth Johnson.

“I thought about it, I said why has no one approached me even to say sorry? And there was a lot of speculation— no one wants to take claim for it. But I said my God. My own MP…Elsworth (Johnson). I said at least he could have stopped by my house. It wouldn’t have even been associated with anybody. I am his constituent.

“But I know…that this is not personal. I am, and we are not the only ones, feeling the effect of such a government. Such a people that would leave their people to suffer in grievance. That give no word. Even if it’s a word that would begin the process of healing.”

Also present at yesterday’s press conference was Adrian Francis, director of Operation Sovereign Bahamas. Mrs Carey said the family is standing with OSB as they make their demands in the wake of their daughter’s death.

“Along with (a) written apology to both my husband and myself, we seek to have this road opened… We also seek the immediate resignation of the minister responsible for works, and…all members that were a part of this collaboration to have this structure, this ungodly structure placed here, that took the (life) of one of our own.

“We further seek assistance in forming a National Grief Management Centre where families… that have been so greatly impacted by grief and sorrow, can receive counselling and assistance.”

She also called for an extension of this centre to be made available to police officers.

Days after the accident, Dr Minnis was asked by an Our News reporter why it took a fatality for officials to place speed bumps and reflectors on the road.

“You have to ask technical people,” Dr Minnis said as he walked in Rawson Square. “I am a politician. I am not a technical man.”

Asked if due process was done before the road was closed, Dr Minnis said the issue had been addressed on numerous occasions, adding “Let me go for lunch.”

When asked about these comments, Mrs Carey said: “My thoughts were in line with what I’ve seen him doing throughout the whole time. Nothing. Lack of concern, lack of care. Lack of justice. And this is why we have retained lawyers to exact that justice. Because we knew we weren’t going to get it from him.”

Mr Carey said the government is treating his family like “potcakes,” while expressing sorrow that he will never be able to walk his daughter down the aisle. He also lamented that her death was a mere three days before Father’s Day.

Attorney Palincia Hunter of Munroe and Associates said the law firm will be seeking to determine who is responsible for Carey’s death.

She added that Mr Munroe is of the “considered opinion” that the government and Ministry of Works are liable, and that the addition of speed bumps and reflectors to the scene in the wake of the accident is an “admission of the government’s liability.”

In April, the Ministry of Public Works advised it would be carrying out works on Munnings Road for one week in connection with the intended closure, which is to become a cul-de-sac. The road was closed at the beginning of May.