Fnm To Celebrate Sir Cecil’S Birthday

THE Free National Movement will celebrate the birthday of the party’s founder, Sir Cecil Wallace Whitfield, who played a pivotal role in deepening the country’s democracy.

David Thompson, chairman of the FNM Grand Bahama Council, on Wednesday announced several events are planned, including a talent show, a family fun day and a church service this weekend on the island.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to travel to Freeport to attend the church service.

Today, a talent show will take place at the Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Community Centre in Freeport. A “fun day” at the FNM headquarters will take place Saturday from noon to 9pm and a church service will be held at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King at 10am Sunday.

Sir Cecil, who was born on March 20, 1930, founded the FNM party in 1971. He was elected as the FNM MP for Marco City constituency.

“Sir Cecil was a man with a profound love for God, his family, his church, and his country,” said Mr Thompson, who was successor to Sir Cecil as MP for Marco City from 1990 – 2002.

“Many of us recall the pivotal role Sir Cecil played in nurturing and safeguarding our democracy and his contributions made before and during the first 1967 Majority Rule PLP government,” he said.

Mr Thompson described Sir Cecil as one of the founders of democracy, saying he worked tremendously in establishing the two-party system of government constitutionally in the country.

“In his tenure as a Cabinet minister the work he did was far-reaching and impactful,” he added.

When Sir Cecil was minister of works, Mr Thompson said he made it his business to bring critical infrastructure to the majority of Bahamians, especially in the Over-the-Hill areas of New Providence.

He also recalled his ambitious efforts in installing street lights, building new schools and roadways in the Family Islands and New Providence, improving the lives of Bahamians.

Mr Thompson also stressed that the hallmark of Sir Cecil’s legacy was promoting education and being a champion of workers.

As minister of education, he noted that Sir Cecil spearheaded the establishment of a teachers’ college in San Salvador.

“He appreciated teachers and their critical role in our overall national development and the need for more teachers and schools,” Mr Thompson said.

Mr Thompson said Sir Cecil was among the generation who led the struggle for Majority Rule and equality.

“When Sir Cecil came to believe that the ideals of that struggle were not being honoured he was in the forefront of the formation of a new political party, the FNM, which has ensured a viable two-party system vital in securing and deepening democracy in our Bahamas,” he stated.

He believed the party’s founder would have been pleased that 51 years after helping to bring about Majority Rule, and 47 years after he helped to form the FNM party, the country and the FNM party which he devoted considerable energy continue to flourish.

