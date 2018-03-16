Protestors Demand That Bahamians Benefit From Country's Natural Resources

By MORGAN ADDERLEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
madderley@tribunemedia.net
A SMALL group of protestors gathered in Rawson Square yesterday in a demonstration against the Minnis administration.
Led by Omar Archer Sr, the protesters’ demands included repeals of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2016 and the International Persons Landholding Act.
They also criticised the Oban Energies oil refinery and storage facility proposal and called for an end to crime and corruption.
Organisations represented included Bahamians for Better Bahamas, the Bahamas National Resources Foundation, and the Cabbage Beach protesters. Former Progressive Liberal Party member of parliament Keod Smith was also at the protest.
At its heart, Mr Archer told The Tribune, the demonstration was held to “ensure that all Bahamians benefit from our natural resources”.
He said for decades Bahamians have been treated like third and fourth-class citizens in their own country, and called for the repeal of legislation he believes perpetuates this inequality.
“We want the government to ensure that the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2016 is repealed and discarded,” he said.
He believes the law keeps Bahamians from benefitting from revenue generated from the country’s natural resources.
“That is terrible,” he said.
Mr Archer, former chairman of the defunct third party Bahamas Democratic Movement, also called for the government to make good on its promise to institute a recall system for non-performing members of parliament.
He added: “And it’s very important that they understand we want to repeal the International (Persons) Landholding (Act).
“If we continue this way, in another 20 years our country is going to be owned by foreigners.”
Although Mr Archer has supported Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in the past, he said this demonstration was an attempt to hold the government “accountable”.
According to one protester, who did not wish to be named, Dr Minnis was outside the Churchill Building earlier that morning, talking to primary school students.
The protester alleged Dr Minnis did not acknowledge their group.
Consequently, at the demonstration’s zenith, the protesters shouted directly at the Churchill Building.
They chanted “We want our t’ings!” and bellowed their demands through a megaphone.
Throughout the demonstration, the smell of alcohol and smoke also wafted through the air. At one point a, Junkanoo band arrived.
However, officers present prevented the band from playing their drums.
Comments
Porcupine 2 days, 7 hours ago
"Throughout the demonstration, the smell of alcohol and smoke also wafted through the air. At one point a, Junkanoo band arrived." Seriously Tribune? As if, when there is a gathering of the top echelons of our society, the richest, the numbers bosses, the most politically powerful, the movers and the shakers, there is not the smell of alcohol and smoke, and cocaine, and hookers, and all sorts of things that make a Christian roll head over heels? Give me a break.
licks2 2 days, 7 hours ago
I too agree. . .it is low brow. . ."drunks and pot heads" is the message sent. . .poor!
sheeprunner12 2 days, 7 hours ago
The Tribune is very much anti-protester in its tone ...... ...... Bahamians put their trust in pastors and politicians, but do not believe that they have the power to organize protest and succeed .......... the people have been hoodwinked by Church and State ........... They are the real losers in this struggle for economic independence in a New Bahamas of the 21st century.
But HOW did we achieve Majority Rule??? ......... Power of The People through Protest.
Porcupine 2 days, 5 hours ago
“If there is no struggle, there is no progress. Those who profess to favor freedom, and yet depreciate agitation, are men who want crops without plowing up the ground. They want rain without thunder and lightning. They want the ocean without the awful roar of its many waters. This struggle may be a moral one; or it may be a physical one; or it may be both moral and physical; but it must be a struggle. Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will.” Frederick Douglass
Porcupine 2 days, 5 hours ago
“The thing worse than rebellion is the thing that causes rebellion.”
Frederick Douglass
Porcupine 2 days, 5 hours ago
Human progress is neither automatic or inevitable..... Every step toward the goal of justice requires sacrifice, suffering and struggle; the tireless exertions and passionate concern of dedicated individuals.
Martin Luther King Jr.
SP 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Mr. Omar Archer may be an unorthodox hot head but let us not forget this is exactly how the downfall of dancing clown Christie began. This small group of dissidents reflects the sentiments of 1000's of Bahamians!
PM Dr. Minnis may pretend to ignore Omar Archer but if he is smart he'd better make his intentions known to the people before this "small group" materializes into 1000's of like-minded Bahamians.
Congratulations Omar Archer. "We the people" are with you!
