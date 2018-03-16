Protestors Demand That Bahamians Benefit From Country's Natural Resources

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A SMALL group of protestors gathered in Rawson Square yesterday in a demonstration against the Minnis administration.

Led by Omar Archer Sr, the protesters’ demands included repeals of the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2016 and the International Persons Landholding Act.

They also criticised the Oban Energies oil refinery and storage facility proposal and called for an end to crime and corruption.

Organisations represented included Bahamians for Better Bahamas, the Bahamas National Resources Foundation, and the Cabbage Beach protesters. Former Progressive Liberal Party member of parliament Keod Smith was also at the protest.

At its heart, Mr Archer told The Tribune, the demonstration was held to “ensure that all Bahamians benefit from our natural resources”.

He said for decades Bahamians have been treated like third and fourth-class citizens in their own country, and called for the repeal of legislation he believes perpetuates this inequality.

“We want the government to ensure that the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of 2016 is repealed and discarded,” he said.

He believes the law keeps Bahamians from benefitting from revenue generated from the country’s natural resources.

“That is terrible,” he said.

Mr Archer, former chairman of the defunct third party Bahamas Democratic Movement, also called for the government to make good on its promise to institute a recall system for non-performing members of parliament.

He added: “And it’s very important that they understand we want to repeal the International (Persons) Landholding (Act).

“If we continue this way, in another 20 years our country is going to be owned by foreigners.”

Although Mr Archer has supported Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis in the past, he said this demonstration was an attempt to hold the government “accountable”.

According to one protester, who did not wish to be named, Dr Minnis was outside the Churchill Building earlier that morning, talking to primary school students.

The protester alleged Dr Minnis did not acknowledge their group.

Consequently, at the demonstration’s zenith, the protesters shouted directly at the Churchill Building.

They chanted “We want our t’ings!” and bellowed their demands through a megaphone.

Throughout the demonstration, the smell of alcohol and smoke also wafted through the air. At one point a, Junkanoo band arrived.

However, officers present prevented the band from playing their drums.