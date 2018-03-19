These People Ain't Making No Sense

EDITOR, The Tribune.

BOY some people are really annoying and when they are in the hospitality-service industry they must be exposed.

Location - West Bay infant of Baha Mar…noon/midday Friday, March 16th, the landscaping people decide to move a large tree…Tree hung up by a crane moving very slowly east. Traffic snarled is not the question and what really annoyed everyone there was a Royal Bahamas Traffic motorcycle cop and he did not order the landscape people to stop and park in the first lay-by as the traffic was snarled and crawling for about a mile.

Thanks Landscapers of Baha Mar!

Whilst on them - those ATV’s you drive are they not supposed to be licensed?

Location - Bay Street Straw Market - I realise education is not one of those things we are very successful with but please Straw Market Authority take the sign down with the misspelt word…AISLE…Isle if the Authority didn’t know refers to an island.

Road Traffic - you see today many ATV’s on the road with no licence plates - what happens when they hit me?

ABRAHAM MOSS

Nassau,

March 16, 2018.