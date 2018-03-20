Pm Admits Missteps With Oban Energies Deal

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today in Parliament admitted his administration made a number of missteps regarding the controversial $5.5bn Oban Energies deal proposed for Grand Bahama.
During his contribution to the mid-year budget debate, the prime minister said these missteps should not have happened, but did in the government's haste to boost the economy of the nation's second city.
He further announced that Oban's embattled non-executive chairman Peter Krieger has resigned from the company.
“Mr Speaker, my government committed to Grand Bahama and to the Bahamas to do all within our power to bring economic development and growth to Grand Bahama as a matter of urgency. This has been our focus at all times,” Dr Mininis said.
"We intend to fulfill this commitment. It is one of the keys to our overall growth as a nation. The Oban Energies LLC project was intended to bring growth and jobs to Grand Bahama. In our haste to boost the economy of Grand Bahama we made a number of missteps in the Oban Energies project.
“While our hearts were in the right place these missteps should not have happened.
“We must, we can and we will do better.
“We should have done more comprehensive due diligence,” he added.
Comments
ohdrap4 3 hours, 15 minutes ago
who signed his resignation letter?
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
Now that Minnis has acknolwedged that he IS (we can use was once the deal is cancelled) wrong.
Can he also admit the magnitude of his missteps which is now criminal?
Over the past 4 weeks nearly everyone that cares about this nation has done their research and learned that there are no circumstances at which a person's unique signature can be used by multiple parties. There are no provisions for it under Bahamian Law.
With that being established, it is not necessary to say that the Prime Minister, on national Television - acted outside the provisions of the law of the country.
NOW----
This will be a run out --
BUT, given the FNM's stance on public officials turn criminals (like Hubert Minnis effectively is now) should we expect an arrest - and court shackled news clip to follow ?
truetruebahamian 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
So - cancel all agreements with Oban, show a truly clean slate and start again - but do your due diligence AS YOU WERE TOLD TO DO FROM THE OUTSET!
Baha10 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
Now that the Elite Media have extracted a mea culpa out of our PM, can we please now focus on the tremendous economic stimulus that this Project would bring to the much depressed People of the Island of Grand Bahama ... if not, are we in Nassau proposing to declare our designated “industrial” Island in effect Closed for Business, given that this Project neigboirs an existing Oil Facility some 35 miles from Freeport, and in turn, accommodate approx. 50,000 impoverished Grand Bahamians to our already over populated, congested, crime ridden, polluted Rock comprising a mere 19 x 6 miles, not even the 21 x 7 we market to Tourists?!?
ThisIsOurs 24 minutes ago
It's Kreiger's company!!! The entire goofey management team is comprised of his goofy fishing buddies, Dhuna's current employer said as far as he knew Dhuna was just doing some work for the company he wasn't aware that Dhuna was managing director. Then you have the failed car salesman. The oil refinery being plopped in the middle of a nature reserve and the language that said we're going ahead no matter what the EIA says. Don't even speak about the weird clause about being able to buy commercial property to build residences. Any sixth grade student could tell you what that meant. This was not a mistake. This was deliberate.There were most likely dozens of civil servant technocrats who would have warned you that you couldn't do what you were doing
If you want to fulfill anything you promised to the Bahamian public you need to start hiring qualified people who know what they're doing. Rather than Mrs Curry leaving Social Services, Lanisha should have been made to hand in her resignation. We need a qualified Minister of Finance and Financial secretary. Those two guys will be just ok. They both have extensive networks. The country needs experienced knowledgeable economists in Finance.
If you continue to appoint people who are loyal only to you, you will see the Oban antics repeated over and over again, because the cronies won't tell you anything you don't want to hear. They like their pocket better than they like you.
