Historical Society Needs More Members To Survive

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

AFTER half a century in operation, the Bahamas Historical Society (BHS) is fighting for its survival amid inadequate cash flow and insufficient volunteers.

BHS secretary Jim Lawlor, 78, fears the organisation which was established in 1959 might have to close its doors.

In a message posted on Facebook, he said: “After the poor turnout at the recent meet and greet event last Saturday, I wonder if our members or the general public care or (are) interested in having a historical society to preserve and disseminate our history.

Mr Lawlor continued: “Our membership is falling as more and more people neglect or forget to renew membership. The museum is run by a declining number of ageing volunteers and the building constantly needs expensive repair and maintenance. If the spill-down continues we may be forced to close! WE NEED YOUR HELP!”

BHS’ building has been on Shirley Street for decades. The building’s roof has a leaking problem, Mr Lawlor said.

“I’ve got a feeling the roof needs to be replaced. The last five or six years we’ve been having problems with the kitchen roof. With the last storm, the museum sustained roof damage and one of the tiles dropped off the roof.”

Mr Lawlor said the leaking issue has caused slight damage to some of the organisation’s artefacts. The building is in “bad need of a paint job” and new doors, he added.

The BHS has artefacts from a number of eras.

“We have a good amount of Victoria material that go from the Lucayans to government politics and independence in 1973,” he said. “Then we have pictures of (a) president and prime ministers and Governor Generals in The Bahamas.”

We have things like old type writers, kitchenware, toiletware and we have a Junkanoo section as well. We have artefacts from the loyalists’ era and the slavery era as well.”

Mr Lawlor said the BHS has 285 members, but it is difficult getting most people to keep up with dues.

“People would join but you won’t ever see them again or their cash,” he said. “We cannot attract young people even though we do things in the schools. Usually people are in their 40s and 50s when they start to get interested in history.”

Membership packages range from a low of $10 for students to a high of $1,000 for lifetime members. The BHS also offers corporate membership packages.