A Comic's View: Doubts And Questions Over Oban Energies Deal

By Inigo Zenicazelaya

THIS week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis finally (sort of) addressed his government’s “missteps” with respect to the Oban deal, and our Deputy PM, K Peter Turnquest assured Bahamians the country would be off the European Union’s blacklist by May “at the latest.”

Missteps and False Steps

The dictionary actually defines a misstep as “an unwise, miscalculated, or blundering act or decision.”

Blunder sounds bad, misstep sounds better.

It’s no wonder our Prime Minister chose the more benign sounding word to describe the colossal mess up of a deal with Oban that has played out in the media these past few weeks.

In parliament this week, Dr. Minnis promised Bahamians that his administration “will do a more comprehensive review of this matter.”

We also learned that the beneficial owners of Oban Energies is one ‘K Family Irrevocable Trust,’ though the PM didn’t give details on the individuals behind the trust.

He claimed that Oban’s now resigned non-executive chairman, Peter Krieger, has no beneficial interest in the K Family Irrevocable Trust.

Still, The Tribune reported that Krieger is the husband of the granddaughter of one of the beneficial owners of Oban Energies.

So where does this leave The Oban deal? I wish I knew.

There are still doubts and many questions surrounding the other “characters” in Oban Energies.

Plus, Dr. Minnis still did not address proof of funding.

And we still have not received an Environmental Impact Assessment.

Sometimes when we find ourselves in places we don’t want to be, consorting with people we don’t want to be around, it’s good to go back to where we started.

Yesterday I found myself glancing over my copy of the Free National Movement’s 2017 Manifesto to remind myself of what promises the now governing party made back when they were knocking on doors and ‘begging’ for ‘a chance.’

Among the many pledges the FNM made concerning Grand Bahama were the following:

Focus on the development of Freeport as an offshore technology hub similar to Silicon Valley.

Establish a marine research facility in Grand Bahama.

Promote Grand Bahama as an eco-tourism sanctuary.

Encourage and facilitate the development of renewable energy on Grand Bahama.

Concerning energy in general, the FNM Manifesto states, “Recognizing the importance of a robust Energy Sector to the future development of our economy and pristine environment, the FNM will ignite a comprehensive energy revolution designed to ensure reliability and reduce costs to the consumer, while simultaneously preserving our environment.”

The Manifesto goes on to read, “The goal is to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels by aggressively utilizing renewable energy including solar, wind, wave, LNG, Methane, waste-to-energy and bio-diesel.”

Sounds good, right?

It really sounded like the FNM recognized that the world is moving towards a cleaner, greener future.

It really sounded like the FNM wanted the country - low-lying, climate change affected islands and all - to move toward that global future that focuses less on fossil fuels and more on renewables.

Yet, here we are, being ”hold in da dance” with a 45-year lease on another fossil fuel project.

With Oban Energies.

A company which, based on numerous accounts, couldn’t dare dream of “setting up shop” in our neighbours to the north.

But luckily for them, they have the Minnis administration to fall back on.

And what do Bahamians have?

A “promise” of jobs in Grand Bahama with no noticeable thought to that island’s “pristine environment.”



I’m tempted to get Biblical and talk about Jacob and Esau and selling of one’s birthright for that infamous bowl of soup.

Instead, I’ll just ponder what my children (and all Bahamian children) will inherit 45 years from now.

Silicon Valley sounded good, old dead dinosaur soup...not so much.

My wife, a born and bred Grand Bahamian who grew up in the era of BORCO and Syntex and many school closings because of the fumes and “odours” they emitted put it this way; “Let’s hope the FNM comes to its senses before it’s too late.”

Let’s hope.

What Had Happened Was

In a story in yesterday’s Tribune, by Tribune Business Editor Neil Hartnell, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the Government "trusts" the European Union (EU) will remove the Bahamas from its 'blacklist' by May 2018 at "the latest".

“Loon jokes,” I say.

The DPM’s statement equates to, asking that person who’s had “dat lil ting” for you, since the old millennium for the aforementioned ‘lil ting’ and they give you a line like this: “Yeah General, you straight. As soon as I get paid at the end of the month, I got you.”

Don’t hold your breath.

Trust in God, not man!

Don’t get me wrong, Mr. Turnquest is playing the hand he was dealt.

The Minister of Finance portfolio was dumped on him by the PM,

Dr. Hubert Minnis, (who unlike his predecessors Mr. Pindling, Mr. Ingraham and Mr. Christie) wanted no part of it.

Another dubious first by our PM and this administration.

Nonetheless, Turnquest also said he and Brent Symonette, the Minister of Financial Services, left Brussels last week understanding they met all necessary requirements to demonstrate The Bahamas' compliance with the EU's anti-tax avoidance drive.

Seriously?

You “trust,” they will delist the Bahamas? That’s all you came back with? Promises? Nothing concrete, no assurances of delisting the Bahamas by the EU in writing, with dates and time?

Again, don’t hold your breath. As the saying goes, “dis ga be long.”

There’s no official, time table for delisting the Bahamas, so we are at the EU’s mercy, until they decide to act.

No matter how the DPM, tries to sugar coat it.

Also, another set of EU requirements, that need to be completed by December 2018 looms.

I strongly suggest that Mr. Turnquest ensures that if this is the direction we are “forced” to go, all requirements are complete, with all the I’s dotted and T’s crossed.

(And proper signatures, of course.)

Bahamian taxpayers can’t afford another expensive trip to Brussels, for you to explain “what had happened,” next time.