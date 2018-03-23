Comments And Queries Of My Guests

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Recently I had house guests from northern Canada for 9 days.

Outgoing, well-travelled scuba divers, great photographers, with a spirit of adventure.

They loved the friendliness of the people and the beauty of the sea and the scenery.

They explored New Providence from Yamacraw to Jaws Beach and attempted Clifton Heritage Park.

They enjoyed themselves and said they would come back.

Here are a few of the comments and queries they left, in no particular order.

For an island which depends heavily on tourism, the garbage dumping and littering needs to seriously improve.

Educating the public about littering must be a priority.

There are areas of downtown with abandoned and derelict buildings.

(Of special note is the building which has the second floor wall missing, exhibiting a toilet to Bay Street - like a doll house on display, but not quite).

The derelict buildings are an eyesore.

The infrastructure - roads and signage needs to improve.

(eg: Between Culberts Hill and Marathon, off Prince Charles Drive, there are approximately 15 side roads with no visible signage.)

Would it be possible to raise the manhole covers to the surface level of the road? This would be helpful. Likewise a few speed limit signs. In the course of their scuba dives and independent dives off New Providence, to the north and south, our visitors saw no sign of lobster or conch.

Is there a legislated conch-conservation order in place?

The visit to Fort Charlotte was interesting, but information and activities related to this historic site are minimal.

Much more could be done here.

Clifton Heritage Park entrance had a closed gate, with a sign which said “Closed.”

No sign indicating when said park would be open.

Generally, a visitor of 7 days or so, not confined to an all-inclusive beach vacation, would

need more activities to experience in New Providence.

LEANDRA ESFAKIS

Winton.

March 22, 2018.