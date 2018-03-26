Three Dead In Separate Car Crashes

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding two separate traffic accidents in New Providence and Abaco that have left a man and two young women dead and several others in hospital in serious condition.

According to reports, around 10pm on Friday, a white Toyota Passo with four male occupants was traveling south on Fox Hill Road, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a utility pole and a tree.

Witnesses said the driver was attempting to overtake another vehicle at the time of the accident.

The driver and two of the passengers were injured. Paramedics were called to the scene, but were unable to revive one of the men. He died at the scene.

The driver and another male were taken to hospital and were listed in serious condition.

Then shortly after 5pm on Saturday, police were called to a traffic accident on SC Bootle Highway in Abaco, where they found a grey Honda Fit with three female passengers inside that had hit a pine tree.

The driver - Catherine Martin - died from her injuries at the scene. It is understood the accident happened on the dead woman’s birthday.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and took two of the female passengers to the Marsh Harbour Clinic.

They were subsequently airlifted to New Providence but one died on Sunday morning at about 8am. The third victim is in serious condition at Princess Margaret Hospital.