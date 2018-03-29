Dames' Call To Communities

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames was the guest speaker at the monthly Bain and Grants Town Advancement Association’s community meeting held on Thursday, March 22.

Mr Dames articulated the government’s development plan for Over-the-Hill, and stressed that in order for the plan to have the desired result, the communities must play an active role. He promised that community programmes will soon be implemented, with community centres being on the drawing board, according to a press release from the association.

He expressed confidence in the police, defence force, and other law enforcement agencies that they are all being prepared for more effective service to members of the public.

Following a robust exchange with residents, Mr Dames pledged to return for a follow up meeting.