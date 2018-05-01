$30m Condo Project Releases Final Units

The developers behind a $30 million Paradise Island condominium complex have released the final units this week, with 65 per cent of inventory already sold.

Aristo Development's 36-unit project, THIRTY SIX, is expected to be ready for occupancy by year-end.

"We are extremely pleased with how the project is evolving, and excited about the response it has been generating," said Aristo's director of sales and marketing, Matt Marco. "To be 65 per cent sold at this stage, with completion a few months ahead, is a success by any measure."

Mr Marco credits THIRTY SIX's success to the continuing appeal of Paradise Island, and the design, style and amenities of the project itself.

"Paradise Island is a brand unlike any other," he said. "Whether you are in Florida or halfway round the globe, you know Paradise Island. You've seen Atlantis on TV, the golf course at Ocean Club, the waters, the beauty, and it is hard not to think that Paradise Island really is a paradise. It has a lasting appeal, and the limited offerings means that demand for a world-class, top quality product is extraordinary."

THIRTY SIX, which is being constructed in partnership with Sterling Global Financial, is the first new, multi-family residential development on Paradise Island for a decade. The same demand that Marco said drove interest also drove property values up, making identifying the right property and business model - while keeping the sale price at a marketable level - a challenge.

Aristo's president, Jason Kinsale, said: "We wanted THIRTY SIX to be about lifestyle, and for that to happen you have to have the kind of people who feel like they are part of a community.

"We want residents to feel proud to own at THIRTY SIX, to make friends among other residents, enjoy gathering around the infinity pool and deck, working out at the fitness centre, taking a yoga class, walking on PI, or relying on the concierge to make dinner reservations on the island."

"Just as Paradise Island is unlike any other, so is THIRTY SIX," said Mr Marco, standing in one of three open air atriums staggered along the centre of THIRTY SIX's structure, as more than 100 workmen were putting finishing touches to the interior.

Each atrium, open to the sky, will be landscaped with palms, greenery and four-storey tall bamboo, providing an oasis amid the residences. Atriums adjoin an elevator with access to four units per floor.

Interiors include nine and a half-foot ceilings; storm-rated glass; fine molding around all doors and windows; top appliances; lavish bathrooms; and large patios. Studio and one-bedroom units are sold out.

The remaining two-bedroom, two-bath residences range in price from $765,000 to $905,000. Six penthouses, with private roof-top terraces and breathtaking views, are still available and represent THIRTY SIX's premium product with a price of $1.65 million. A rental programme will allow homeowners to maximise their investment.

Built on the highest elevation on Paradise Island, half-way between Nassau Harbor and Paradise Island Drive, THIRTY SIX is 30 feet above sea level at ground level with underground parking for cars and golf carts. Ownership also entitles residents to apply for golf membership to the Ocean Club.

"You will be within walking distance of Atlantis, Four Seasons at Ocean Club, the famous Ocean Club Golf Club, all the dining, entertainment and shopping and boating options you could dream of, and if you are interested in permanent residency, you will qualify," said Mr Marco.

"But we are very pleased that Bahamians have also appreciated how special and unique THIRTY SIX is. We have sold two units so far to local residents who want to live the Beverly Hills of The Bahamas lifestyle, and we have had a lot of interest from other local residents. That may be the best testament of all to the fact that we are doing something special."