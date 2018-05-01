Tourism Staffer Wins Administrative Award

The Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association's (BHTA) executive administrator, Charlotte Knowles Thompson, has received The Distinguished Administrative Professional Award.

She was awarded the honour at the 'Administrative Professionals Conference', which was hosted by Island Human Resources Enterprises, a local consulting and training firm, on Administrative Professional's Day.

The award is considered one of the highest honours for administrative professionals, and is given to an administrator who has "achieved distinction in their chosen field"; "rendered outstanding service to their community; "rendered outstanding service to, and demonstrated loyal interest in, their current role and organisation"; and personal/professional growth that improves their own performance and that of the organisation.

Suzanne Pattusch, the BHTA's executive vice-president, said: "Charlotte Knowles-Thompson has been a key team member of the BHTA for over a decade. During that time, she has been recognised for her ability to excel in her chosen career. She has grown immensely as the BHTA has evolved, embracing new challenges with determination and a desire to see the projects that she takes on culminate into unprecedented successes.

"She has displayed tenacity, fortitude and professionalism in her role as administrator, thereby playing an essential role alongside a small cadre of fellow employees in her organisation's ability to achieve its goals. Charlotte is intrinsically motivated, and displays considerable proficiency in her ability to guide and nurture young Bahamian professionals who interact with her in varying capacities.

"For example, she has made an indelible mark on the lives of many young, burgeoning professionals who participate in international competitions. This, too, is another inestimable quality of a leader; someone who will go the extra mile to make a difference. It is these qualities that put her at the forefront. It is why she has come to be known and respected for the role she plays, and why she has earned the award of the Distinguished Administrative Professional 2018."