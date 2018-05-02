Davis Warns Oban Saga Is Nowhere Near A Conclusion

By AVA TURNQUEST
Tribune Chief Reporter
aturnquest@tribunemedia.net
OPPOSITION Leader Philip Davis yesterday forecast the Oban Energies saga will drag on with little yield, and questioned whether the government's "exposed" position was premeditated.
Mr Davis said there was no doubt the government wanted out of the controversial deal, and had started backpedaling; however, he said officials may have allowed the matter to fester too long to exact a favourable legal outcome.
He was asked to give his assessment of the $5.5bn project at the Progressive Liberal Party's monthly press briefing.
"The challenge we want to be asking ourselves is," Mr Davis said, "whether or not the government had entered into that arrangement that they can't get out of, and the parties that caused them to enter that arrangement knew that, and this is all part of their plan.
"I got them, now we can't proceed, and they want to breach my agreement so I'm not going to follow the project anymore. I'm just going to see what I can get in damages for breach of contract - it has to cross one's mind."
On Monday, Dr Minnis again stressed certain obligations have to be met before the $5.5bn project begins, adding the government will ensure there is no compromise when it comes to the environment.
"That saga will continue," Mr Davis said, "I expect nothing out of it. It will continue and it is going to be the elephant around their neck until they try to resolve the issues because that is an issue that is not going to go away for them.
"From all accounts Oban is not going anywhere because they feel they have an enforceable arrangement with this government. The government is backpedaling no doubt they want out.
"I think I gave them sufficient issues that might allow them to get out of it but they have allowed those issues to just sort of rest and now it may very well be said that they have condoned all those missteps by Oban and themselves."
Mr Davis added: "So whether we can now rely on those issues is questionable so they are indebted to it. And I'm sure Oban will be getting their legal advice on whether if the government does this, what they can do, and so we're exposed. The government is exposed to possible liabilities if Oban is ever able to move the project forward."
Comments
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
doc signed a very bad contract. They have him locked in. It is not easy to walk away from a contract. Imagine doc giving them a real estate license, beautiful beach front property for peanuts. they can build homes and rent them. No taxes, no Vat.
The foreign staff they say of 20% have the tax exemptions also. The Bahamians will pay the taxes. They saw doc for who he was. wrote a contract and he doc signed it.
Baha10 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
From what I can gather, neither of these Comments are accurate in that there is no Beachfront Land being Granted, merely Inland Scrub being Leased for Tanks, not purchased, and no Employees (Foreign or Bahamian) are getting "any" Exemptions, merely the opportunity to lease or purchase Staff Housing at Preferential Rates. Why would this be bad for us?
One 28 minutes ago
Where are all of these details documented? We need transparency. Even Oban Energies website is sparse for a multibillion dollar company. How do they staff their company? No recruitment on their website.
