Repeat Dumpers Caught By Keep Clean Committee

The Keep Grand Bahama Clean Committee recently came face to face with repeat illegal dumpers, who were caught offloading an oversized load of garbage using a marked company truck at a service road.

The group has long advocated for the use of legally sanctioned options for waste disposal and has worked along with other organisations to raise awareness about the impact of illegal dumping and promote cleaner and greener communities.

“Not only does illegal dumping raise significant environmental concerns but there is also a real cost associated with cleaning up these areas,” explained Olethea Gardiner, co-chair of KGBC and environmental inspector at the Grand Bahama Port Authority.

“At beaches, tourists see a nasty island filled with left-over food, empty cans and of course bottles which we all know cause forest fires. The dumping of cars, tyres, refrigerators and such allow contaminates to seep right into our water, and so we all will feel the effect of these chemicals.”

Despite the best efforts of KGBCC, the practice of illegal dumping remains extremely prevalent. During a routine inspection, members of KGBCC and the Building and Development Services Department of the Grand Bahama Port Authority came face to face with a repeat offender. On April 10, authorities were called in to investigate the matter.

“In this case, the persons involved attempted to change directions not to be seen so they knew what they were doing was illegal and now they will face formal charges in the courts in addition to being required to clean up all the debris and trash which they dumped,” Ms Gardiner said.

Residents are reminded not to approach illegal dumpers, but to contact the police and take pictures of those dumping and their licence plates.

“Concerned residents can call the police, or call our help line at 352-2000 or via the Freeport Report App which is available for mobile download in both the Apple Store and Google Play stores,” Ms Gardiner said. “Fines can range from $1,000 or more and we encourage everyone to properly dispose of their waste at the Pine Ridge landfill to avoid a similar outcome.”