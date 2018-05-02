Tourism Rise Expected For Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND Bahama is expecting an increase in tourist arrivals this year by sea and air, intensifying pressure for additional room inventory on the island, according to a tourism executive.

Karen Seymour, director of the Ministry of Tourism in Grand Bahama, said officials are excited about the addition of Grand Classica cruise ship on April 14 and are looking forward to the return next month of Vacation Express with flights from the US, and Alpitour and Villaggi Bravo with a direct flight from Europe this summer.

Ms Seymour reported the combined arrivals from Grand Classica and Grand Celebration vessels, operated by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, will bring a maximum of 400,000 passengers to the island.

"This inaugural visit signals what is to come," she said. "Because of our proximity to Florida, we enjoy a unique advantage that enables partners like Bahamas Paradise Cruise to bring visitors for spontaneous short vacation gateways."

Instead of thrice weekly visits by Grand Celebration, Ms Seymour said Grand Classica would have daily departures from West Palm Beach to Grand Bahama, deepening the marketing thrust in the South and Central Florida markets.

"The increase in visitor arrivals will intensify pressure for additional room inventory, more destination experience, and a narrowing of our concentration on the economic linkages that come with the expanding tourist industry," she said.

Ms Seymour said they intend to use the momentum to work with all service providers to facilitate improvement in the cleanliness of the environment and overall quality of destination experiences.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise vessels offer upgraded passenger experience with comfortable deluxe cabins, a range of dining options and onboard entertainment and casino gambling.

The tourism executive said that the combined arrivals from the vessels of some 400,000 passengers would result in some overnight stays in hotels.

Ms Seymour believes it will also positively impact local transportation providers and stimulate the need for entrepreneurs to expand the number of unique tourist attractions and vacation experiences that will differentiate Grand Bahama from competing destinations in the region.

She also noted that through the partnership with Bahamas Paradise Cruise there is an opportunity for Bahamian citizens with interest in joining the fast-growing global cruise tourism sector to be employed on the Grand Classica ship.

In the near term, Ms Seymour said the Ministry of Tourism is looking forward to the return of Vacation Express flight programme which is scheduled to commence this month.

Flights will depart from various US cities, including Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Pittsburgh, Newark, Baltimore, Cincinnati, and Dallas, operated by Swift Air LLC on a Boeing 737-300 aircraft.

Each flight will operate on a four-night rotation, departing various days of the week with early departures and late returns for an optimal vacation experience.

Ms Seymour also noted the Villaggi Bravo programme from Milan, Italy, is set to return next month.