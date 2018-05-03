Mitchell Blasts Lloyd For Tone Over Firings

By AVA TURNQUEST

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell yesterday condemned the tone struck by Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd in his comments on the firings of dozens of contract workers, calling the minister compassionless and shameful.

Mr Mitchell, a senator, took issue with Mr Lloyd’s use of the word “happy” as he told reporters outside Cabinet on Tuesday that his ministry had begun its disciplinary process for non-performing workers and foreshadowed more firings were on the horizon.

The former Fox Hill MP said the minister’s comments evidenced his party’s suspicions that Mr Lloyd had taken leave of “common sense and decency,” further claiming Mr Lloyd has done nothing but talk since taking up office.

“How could the minister of education say that he is happy to have dismissed people from the Ministry of Education?” Mr Mitchell asked in a press statement.

“Mr Lloyd has exceeded the callousness of the prime minister, the minister of tourism and the minister of health. Just when we thought that callousness had reached its heights, when corned beef was attacked by the minister of health, along comes the minister of education boasting about firing people.

“At the same time, however, he was able to effect tens of thousands of dollars in renovating his ministerial suite.”

Last November, Mr Lloyd confirmed to The Tribune he had remodelled his office but it is unclear how much was spent in this regard.

“I have remodelled my office,” Mr Lloyd said last year. “So there’s (no rumour) about it, I have rearranged my office. I have taken up the dirty carpet that was here and I have changed it and put in plants, and (made) my office the place that I want to be since I spend so many hours a day here. There’s no rumour that’s a fact.”

On Tuesday, it was revealed the Ministry of Education terminated the contracts of a “couple dozen” contract workers who “violated their employment agreement,” according to Mr Lloyd, who did not reveal an exact number.

“Some weeks ago I informed you that we identified 200 plus individuals who have in a sense violated their employment agreement and arrangement with the Ministry of Education,” the South Beach MP said. “I indicated to you that those persons were either disciplined or terminated and I am happy to report that the disciplining process is underway and there have been some terminations and there will be more and there will be further disciplining of those who we think warrant it.”

The action came weeks after he revealed some 200 employees have exhibited delinquent behaviour, not going to work or failing to perform when they do go. Some people, he said, have missed work for 40, 50, 70 and 100 consecutive days, all while receiving pay.

Mr Lloyd has previously stated plans to address the problem of delinquent workers regardless of the criticism he may receive for firing people.

However, Mr Mitchell maintained yesterday the matter would not have been used as a “boasting point” by a PLP administration.

His statement continued: “The public service is warned now that no one is safe. The rule of law means nothing to this government. Poor people are treated like dirt. This would not have been a boasting point of the previous minister of education under the PLP.

“The public service dealt with disciplinary issues and separations as a matter of routine. What the PLP was concerned about was educating our people, making sure that they had work and were in work.

“All this crew can talk about is firing people,” it added. “The minister’s actions are lousy and a natural disgrace.”