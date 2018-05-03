Resident Calls For Help Over Rusty Water At Cable Beach

By FARRAH JOHNSON

A CABLE Beach resident is sounding the alarm on rusty water conditions alleged to have persisted in the area for years.

The Westward Villas homeowner, who requested anonymity, is calling on the Water & Sewerage Corporation to address the water issue.

The concerned resident claimed WSC installed a filtration system 15 years ago, but now, the company only changes the filters twice a week.

“The water is not potable water,” the resident said.

“I don’t drink the water, I don’t cook with it. I only do all the other essential things. It’s gotten to the place where I’m sick and tired of this.”

The resident explained the water doesn’t run through her house due to the use of additional filters; however, without them the water coming out of faucets was like “blood”.

“Everything was (at risk of being destroyed)… if you washed white stuff, you couldn’t wear it,” the resident continued.

“This is a concern, and I am constantly on to Water & Sewerage about this situation, and it seems as if they just can’t get it sorted out... I need something to be done.”

The resident claimed the tap water is undrinkable, and at times smells.

“...The bottom line is I’ve had enough of it and it’s time to have the issue splashed where it should be splashed...the bottom line is that I am concerned about this to have it sorted out once and for all.”

The resident said WSC has never addressed the problem directly, or informed residents on why the issue has been going on for so long.

“They were checking to see what’s going on, but it seems as if the problem couldn’t be corrected,” the resident continued.

“The main concern is to get this out to the public because there is a problem. It’s not potable water, you cannot drink it, you cannot cook with it.

“I’m even afraid to take a shower because even though I’m not taking a tub bath, the shower is the same.”

The resident told The Tribune homeowners in newly developed areas do not experience the same water issues, and theorised it was because they have PVC pipes laid down. The resident questioned if older areas still utilised old cast iron pipes.

“This has been going on from when they were bringing the water in - barging the water in from Andros to Arawak Cay, so I don’t know whether they changed all the pipes or some of the pipes, and to me, this unacceptable,” the resident said.

The resident is concerned about the possibility of water contamination because her filters only capture rust and she wonders if harmful pollutants may still be present in the water.

The Tribune contacted Visna Armbrister, WSC public affairs manager, who said the government entity is not aware of any recent or “renewed” complaints from the Cable Beach area about poor water quality. However, she added WSC representatives will definitely look into the situation.

When asked whether old pipes may be causing the alleged issue, Ms Armbrister said: “I don’t know what the basis for that (allegation) is, but I certainly don’t think that it is the correct assessment of the situation. We try to work with customers when they call to say they have an issue. We make ourselves available for any complaints our customers might have, but I am not aware of any complaints from the Cable Beach community in recent days, and it is something we will definitely have to investigate.”