Abaco Murder Suspect Charged

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was arraigned in a Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of murdering another man in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, last Friday.

Adnardo Major, of Dundas Town, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of murder concerning the April 27 death of Perez Dames.

According to police reports, shortly after 9pm on April 27, police in Abaco were called to the area of Charles Sawyer Highway in Marsh Harbour, where they discovered the lifeless body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The body was examined by a doctor at the scene and pronounced dead.

Major was not required to enter a plea to the charge and his matter was adjourned to July 3 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim, depending on whether or not he exercises his right to the apply to the Supreme Court for bail and is successful in doing so.