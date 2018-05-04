Abigail Ferguson Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

FORMER long and triple jumper Abigail Ferguson returned to Boise, Idaho, last month where she was one of seven persons inducted into Boise State's first Hall of Fame class in more than a decade.

Ferguson, selected for women's track and field, was among the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees that included Graham DeLaet (men's golf), Eleni Kafourou (women's track and field), Kellen Moore (football), Nate Potter (football), Paul J Schneider (radio play-by-play) and Gabe Wallin (men's track and field).

The induction ceremony was held on Friday, April 13.

Previously selected for the Hall of Fame, but to be inducted as part of this year's class, Ferguson was a 10-time Big Sky Conference champion, including titles in the indoor long jump (1996); indoor triple jump (1994, 1995 and 1996); outdoor 4 x 100m relay (1997); outdoor long jump (1997); outdoor triple jump (1997) and outdoor triple jump (1994, 1995 and 1996).

She was also named Big Sky Conference Indoor Female Athlete of the Meet in 1994, and in 1997 earned All-America status by finishing eighth at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships in the triple jump.

Ferguson, now a sales associate at Bahama Islands Realty, was scheduled to be inducted with the 2007 class - the last group of inductees - but the school was unable to locate her at the time.

She returned to Boise State on her own to visit in 2014 and was able to connect with the athletic department to make sure she could attend the next ceremony.

"This is just a great opportunity and honour to be here," Ferguson said at the time.

