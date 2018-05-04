Recall Notice Issued For Rose Acre Farms Eggs

THE Department of Agriculture has advised the public of a voluntary recall of eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms' Hyde Country Farm.

The Bahamas has been determined by the United States Food and Drug Agency as one of the international locations where the recalled eggs were distributed, according to a press release from the department. These eggs were sold under multiple brand names including Coburn Farms, Country Daybreak, Food Lion, Glenview, Great Value, Nelms, Sunshine Farms, Publix and Sunups.

According to the department, an image was posted on social media "purporting that contaminated eggs were being sold by a local retailer".

The Department of Agriculture said, "We wish to advise the public that our inspectors have reviewed the batch information on the cartons on the shelves and have determined that they are not from the original recall list. The department advises, however, that the public exercise due caution and inspect the numbers carefully in the event that products on the shelf are added to the expanded list."

Consumers and retailers should check cartons or packing of their eggs for the following: Plant number P-1065; lot code or Julian date between 011-102; plant number P-1359D; Julian date 048A or 049A; and best by dates APR 02 and APR 03.

Plant numbers and Julian dates are printed on individual boxes, with the Julian date following the plant number, for example P-1359D-048A.

Consumers are advised to not eat any eggs from the lots listed above.

"If they have any of the above products they are advised to discard the product or return to their place of purchase," the department advised.

"Practice safe food handling and preparation measures. Wash hands, utensils and surfaces with hot soapy water before and after handling raw eggs and raw egg containing foods. Preparation surfaces and food cutting utensils that may have come in contact with the potentially contaminated eggs should be thoroughly cleaned."

The department advised the public to continue to monitor the media for any additions or updates to the contaminated eggs list.