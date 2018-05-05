Alleged Drug Trafficker Extradited To The Us

By TANEKA THOMPSON

Tribune News Editor

tmthompson@tribunemedia.net

AUSTIN Knowles, a Bahamian man wanted in the United States to answer charges of drug trafficking, was extradited Friday afternoon, The Tribune was told.

He arrived in Florida after 5pm Friday on a Drug Enforcement Agency airplane, a well-placed source told this newspaper.

When contacted Saturday, his attorney Damian Gomez, QC, confirmed Knowles’ extradition, saying it happened after his client withdrew his application from the London-based Privy Council to appeal a lower court’s decision. He is expected to be arraigned on drug charges in the US next week, Mr Gomez said.

Last October, the Court of Appeal dismissed the legal challenges of five men, including Knowles, who were fighting extradition.

At the time, Austin Knowles, Nathaniel Knowles, Edison Watson, Ian Bethel and Sean Bruey aka Shawn Saunders, were committed to prison to await their extradition after then-Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen, Justice Jon Isaacs and Justice Stella Crane-Scott affirmed then-Supreme Court Senior Justice Stephen Isaacs’ refusal to grant them writs of habeas corpus in 2016. The other men still have applications before the London court, Mr Gomez told this newspaper.

The men had previously been committed to prison to await extradition to the US in November 13, 2003 by former Magistrate Carolita Bethel, now a Supreme Court judge.

They were accused of alleged drug trafficking and conspiring to import cocaine into the US.

On November 25, 2003, an application on behalf of each appellant for a writ of habeas corpus was filed in the Supreme Court seeking their release from custody.

The men were released on bail in 2005, prior to their commital to prison last year.

