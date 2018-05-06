Two Dead After Stabbing Incidents

A woman and a man have died after separate stabbing incidents on Friday and Saturday.
The first incident was shortly after 6pm on Friday night. An altercation on Malcolm Road off Baillou Hill Road between a woman and man known to her resulted in the woman being stabbed.
She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The second incident was at Potters Cay Dock on Saturday.
According to reports, shortly after 10pm, an altercation between a group of people resulted in a man being stabbed. He reportedly died at the scene.
Investigation are on going.
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 36 minutes ago
I am sorry to read of two more persons loosing their lives to violence. No Games Dames stop patting yourself on the back and pushing out your chest. Murder goes much deeper than any political party, or who is, or is not commissioner of Police.
When you guys boast you and your friends in the print media. Satan who resides very close to you all hears, and put hell up in the evil ones.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
Have we exchanged guns for knives?????? ....... Did no one see these incidents brewing???
rawbahamian 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
We are fighting an issue that involves stupidity and ignorance.stupitity on the part if the attacker and ignorance on the part of the attackee.
