Two Dead After Stabbing Incidents

A woman and a man have died after separate stabbing incidents on Friday and Saturday.

The first incident was shortly after 6pm on Friday night. An altercation on Malcolm Road off Baillou Hill Road between a woman and man known to her resulted in the woman being stabbed.

She was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

The second incident was at Potters Cay Dock on Saturday.

According to reports, shortly after 10pm, an altercation between a group of people resulted in a man being stabbed. He reportedly died at the scene.

Investigation are on going.