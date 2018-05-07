‘Stay Humble’, Pm Tells Fnm Colleagues

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis yesterday urged his parliamentary colleagues to stay humble and not to underestimate the Progressive Liberal Party as the Free National Movement celebrated the first anniversary of its landslide election victory.

Dr Minnis warned party members not to attack each other in the press or publicly criticise the government’s efforts because it would bolster the opposition’s agenda. He told those at a church service at Living Waters Kingdom Ministries the PLP violated the public’s trust last term, and maintained the party has not changed as its leader Philip Davis was only a continuation of its former leader Perry Christie.

“Our opponents suffered a mighty defeat on May 10,” Dr Minnis said. “The Bahamian people saw that their rule was all about self-interest. The people’s resources and money was being wasted by a party that was leading our Bahamas down the path to ruin.

Dr Minnis continued: “The Bahamian people are wise. They knew that the PLP had lost its way. But we must not be arrogant because of the magnitude of our victory one year ago. We must not underestimate our adversary.

“The PLP is an old party,” he said. “They will attack our accomplishments at every turn. More than anything else, the PLP craves power for the sake of power.

“As FNMs we must stay united in our mission to bring good governance to our country. The Bahamian people entrusted us with this solemn responsibility.

“We should not attack each other in the press. We should not be public critics of our government’s work. In doing so, we give aid to the PLP.”

Dr Minnis said his administration has led the country back to economic growth, underscoring initiatives like the planned Over-the-Hill revival scheme and the revamped breadbasket items as evidence of the government’s commitment to social transformation in tandem with economic development.

“This FNM government has led the country back to economic growth,” he said.

“Our national security team is having success in the crime fight; we are transforming the electricity network and tackling other longstanding issues; we are leading a revival of Over-the-Hill communities, which the PLP ignored for decades; we will lead the recovery of Grand Bahama, and bring new opportunities to the Family Islands; we are cleaning up corruption in government; we are embarked on one of the most ambitious social transformation efforts in our nation’s history.

“We have many successes to come,” he said, “there is so much talent and creativity in our party.”

Dr Minnis said: “If we stay united in the cause of good governance, and the improvement of the lives of our people, we will remain formidable.

“Let us use this time we have been granted to bring about change and progress for our people. Though we may at times falter, our vision is clear,” he added.

“We are resolute in our values and our conviction to create a new Bahamas, where there is greater opportunity and justice for all.”