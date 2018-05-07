Tributes Paid To Journalist And Press Club Member

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas Press Club expressed profound sadness on the death of former journalist and attorney Gina Morley.

Ms Morley was hailed as a faithful member and colleague in tributes following her death on Thursday, May 3.

She was a former journalist who became an attorney and hosted the genealogy programme “Bahamian Bio” on Sunday nights at 7pm, and “It’s the Law” legal tips, which aired at various times during the weekday lineup on Guardian Radio.

BPC President Anthony Capron said: “Ms Morley was a valued member of The Bahamas Press Club, who contributed much to the progress of the BPC and her sage advice will be sorely missed, especially as we plan this year’s media awards.”

Ms Morley was responsible for the 2017 media awards’ theme: “Uncovering The Bahamas,” held at the British Colonial Hilton, at which she proudly displayed some of her creative artwork.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her immediate family. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Mr Capron said.