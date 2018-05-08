$4.5m Hall To Accommodate 80 Students In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE opening of the $4.5m Hawksbill Hall at the University of The Bahamas' northern campus marks the transition of the Grand Bahama institution from a commuter campus to a residential one, providing accommodations for over 80 student residents.





Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said the newly-built dormitory facility signals a red-letter day for Grand Bahama, and for the development and expansion of the northern campus.

Mr Turnquest congratulated UB on the momentous step and suggested it would help the Minnis administration to fulfil its election promise of free tertiary education.

"One of those (promises) was to offer free tuition to every student throughout this country, but more particularly the Family Islands students so they are not limited by their circumstances or where they come from. This facility will help us to fulfil that promise," he said.

Additionally, Mr Turnquest stated that the government recently approved a private-public partnership that will see a significant number of dormitories constructed at the Nassau campus.



"Together, we expect that we will be able to offer tertiary education to all deserving students regardless of their income, background, and ability to pay," he said.



"And so, this is a very timely investment and one that is critical to achieving the overall vision we have for the institution and the country," Mr Turnquest said.



Attending the official opening ceremony were Sarah St George, vice chairman of the Grand Bahama Port Authority, which contributed $3m or two-thirds of the funding towards the project; and Dr Rodney Smith, UB president, and Dr Ian Strachan, vice president of UB North.

The multi-purpose facility includes 14 dormitories, a cafeteria, laundry area, student lounge, gym, and computer laboratory. The facility also provides wi-fi access.

It was built with containers that were refurbished using "modular-technology". ALMACO, an international construction company, specialises in the modular system used for refurbishing cabins on cruise ships, significantly reducing construction time, with minimum impact to the environment.

Mr Turnquest said that the $4.5m investment is part of a larger investment goal for the campus, and thanked Ms St George for the GBPA's help.



GBPA gifted 50 acres of land for the construction of the northern campus. The group promised that if government developed the 50 acres, the other 150 acres would become available to UB.



"We hope it will be able to fulfil that commitment to people of GB and The Bahamas as we hope to be able to lean on the GBPA for that additional 150 acres. It is not only important for the development of GB but the development of our people because the development of this campus will give us the opportunity to expand our offerings and diverse economy and skills in multiple ways," he said.



Mr Turnquest said that the East End area is poised for growth. "As we develop this campus and it expands its offering, we look forward to the growth that will happen as a result," he said.

While giving her remarks, Ms St George said the construction and opening of the dormitory facility is another milestone for the UB North campus.

Hawksbill Hall is named in recognition of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which established a free trade zone as an economic stimulus for Grand Bahama.

"By 2015, it was clear these dorms were a must," she said. "So the late Sir Jack and I joined (the) COB chairman and announced that the government and the GBPA would commit the funding to make it happen."

Ms St George noted that the new dormitory would provide accommodations for 86 students in a safe and healthy living environment.

She said the facility would allow UB students from West End and East End to eliminate their long commute by living in the dorms. "This facility is not just for GB, but for all the islands of the northern Bahamas, and even Nassau," she added.