Keeping People Alive Thanks To Aliv

ALIV has committed to assisting in raising funds to purchase two ambulances for Long Island – one in the north and one in the south.

The ambulances will assist with medical operations on the island in a great way, according to several residents.

Member of Parliament for Long Island Adrian Gibson thanked ALIV for facilitating the purchase of the ambulances as well as bringing a sense of relief when it comes to telecommunications service on the island.

“Any good corporate citizen contributes to the community and ALIV has demonstrated that to me before and now by committing to assisting with getting us two ambulances, something that has long been needed on the island,” Mr Gibson said. “When persons are in their last hours of life they shouldn’t be moved around on the back of trucks in the open sun, that’s not humane. Additionally, ALIV has also committed to providing computer centres at the two high schools, again showing balance. ALIV is not leaning towards one side of the community but all. Any place wanting to move into modernisation must have steady communications, steady internet service and community involvement and I think ALIV represents that.”

Chief ALIV officer Damian Blackburn said the reception from Long Islanders of ALIV’s presence in a variety of areas has been phenomenal.

“We were welcomed into Long Island like we were welcomed everywhere else as we brought in the same quality service that we have given other islands,” he said. “The people of Long Island embraced the ALIV service, we have hundreds of customers there and we thank them so very much for that. What we are about to do in Long Island and what we’ve already done is just a small but important part of what we at ALIV are about. We realised some of the ways in which we can help, and we’ve decided to do just that.”

ALIV’s central Bahamas general manager Carl Momplaisir said residents can expect even more very soon.

ALIV officially opened the Deadman’s Cay, Long Island storefront on April 20 with an official ribbon cutting ceremony.