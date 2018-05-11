Long Island Residents Discuss Water Issues After $5.3m Contract Signing

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

POOR access to potable water is one of the major issues facing some Long Island settlements.

On Thursday, area MP and Water and Sewerage (WSC) Executive Chairman Adrian Gibson signed a $5.3m contract between WSC and BHM Company Limited to install 100,000 feet of pipe across the island. (SEE STORY HERE)

This will bring city water to hundreds of people.

While attending Thursday’s contract signing in Salt Pond, Long Island, the Tribune spoke with locals on the project’s impact, and other issues facing the island such as unemployment, “brain drain”, and poor infrastructure.

Long Island Bahamas Chamber of Commerce President Cheryl de Goicoechea was born and raised in Salt Pond, one of the settlements that will receive potable water. Ms de Goicoechea discussed the impact of the project on tourism, real estate, and locals.

“I’ve lived here all my life and… there's no city water,” she told The Tribune.

“I remember my father going to wells and bringing us home water in buckets stuffed with sea grape leaves so it can [keep] from splashing on the back of the truck.”

“And [I remember] them delivering us half-way brackish water in a big heavy duty plastic bladder on the back of the truck that came out of these probably not really clean wells.”

As a real estate agent, Ms de Goicoechea said a city water system could significantly contribute to the number of people buying and building homes on the island.

“I know for a fact that if we could have city water running through many of these settlements that we'll see a larger growth of new buildings and people coming to the island and having new residences here,” she said.

“Because presently if I get a client and they're going to build a new home, it’s going to cost them up to anywhere between $20,000-40,000 to build a concrete cistern just to hold water.”

Ms de Goicoechea noted that this is a “huge expense”, and could result in people choosing to build elsewhere.

“If we can have this water I think it is going to bring huge benefits to everybody,” she said.

“And so it’s important for the island to get the proper infrastructure.”

She said the residents were very excited about Thursday’s contract signing. “I can just imagine what it's going to be like when we turn the tap on and we actually have city water.”

A 58-year-old Gray’s resident, who wished only to be identified as Mr Wells, likened the arrival of city water in Salt Pond to being like “Jesus reach”.

He added that people have to rely on the water truck delivering water to the tanks in their homes— when the water truck is working.

Mr Wells said this, among other issues, is a factor as to why so many young people leave the island.

“Soon as they finish school, they gone,” he said.

Referring to an upcoming graduation, Mr Wells said: “That’s one set you (won’t) see back. Maybe like holidays or something. But it’s nothing for them to do.”

Ambrose and Edith Cartwright agreed. “[There’s] nothing on Long Island for young people,” Mr Cartwright, 72, said.

James, a 58-year-old Deadman’s Cay resident, also discussed the issue of unemployment on the island.

“Job-wise it’s very limited,” he said. “Unless you have a job with the government, maybe janitress at the schools or maybe bus driver…as far as it’s concerned when it comes down to the local guy on the street who needs a job, it’s hardly none here to find.”

“Even down to…some contractors who would hire these fellas to work— they can’t hire them because they [the contractors] don’t have a job.”

In terms of infrastructure, many locals expressed concern about the Deadman’s Cay airport.

Mr Wells described it as “embarrassing” and suggested that a larger airport may influence the Long Island diaspora as well as more tourists to visit the island.

James said a more efficient airport could also spark the creation of more industries on the airport, causing more developers to come and allowing locals to start companies such as bed-and-breakfasts.

Despite these challenges, many residents expressed faith in the Minnis Administration.

Elias Cartwright, 64, said the Free National Movement has done a “pretty good” job for the first year.

Delbert Cartwright, 65, said Long Island was “severely punished” until 1992.

“We didn’t have roads, we didn’t have telephones, we didn’t have electricity, we didn’t have water. None of those things. But after the FNM won in 1992, we got some things.”

He has “very high hopes” for the current government, understanding that some things are “in the pipeline” for Long Island, such as the water.

He added: Long Island is “one of the best places in the Bahamas.”

“Living here, I wouldn’t trade it for anything else.“