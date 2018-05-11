Minnis: We've Laid A Foundation

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis last night took on his critics who say his administration has got off to a slow start, expressing confidence it has accomplished much already and is laying a foundation for future progress.
He said those who say the government has accomplished little are furthering their own "selfish interests" over the Bahamian people.
"I've been asked repeatedly what have we done and that we got off to a slow start," he said, speaking during a rally celebrating the one year anniversary of the Free National Movement's landslide election victory. "I want them all to hear that if you want to construct a building the first thing you do is clear the land. Nothing is seen; in public the building is moving slow. Next thing you do is lay the foundation. Nothing is seen; the building is moving slow. But come next year we will be out of the ground."
Dr Minnis provided a laundry list of what he considers the FNM's successes, from "stabilising public finances" to "addressing official corruption."
"For the first time since the Great Recession of 2008, we are seeing healthy and sustained economic growth," he said.
The International Monetary Fund this year credited recent economic improvements to the improving US economy and the success of Baha Mar; the FNM opposed Baha Mar's new leadership until after last year's election.
Nonetheless, Dr Minnis said: "More Bahamians are getting a job. But we still have a long way to go. We can achieve historic reform and revitalisation of this country together. Those who seek to divide us out of their own selfish and narrow interests, they are more loyal to their cause than they are to the needs of the Bahamian people. Those who say we have accomplished little have purposefully closed their eyes and ears because it is in their interest to sow discord."
During last night's rally, government ministers and parliamentarians promoted their successes as they see them.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest talked about the government's fiscal consolidation efforts. He said the administration "increased revenue collection by $25m", "reduced expenditure by $67m", and "reduced the GFS deficit by 92.3m".
Attorney General Carl Bethel said his office, with the help of the Law Reform Commission, produced new bills at a robust pace, including "more than 30," 18 of which have passed Parliament so far.
Some administration officials spoke of the past year while also pointing to goals for the next one.
"By this time next year, every single school in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas is going to be 100 per cent digitised," Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said. "This coming summer we are going to build a brand new school in southwest New Providence, a primary school taking on 650 children; (we will build a) brand new school in Mathew Town, Inagua (and a) brand new school is going to be built in Gregory Town, Eleuthera..."
Comments
licks2 7 hours, 7 minutes ago
Good show doc. . . make it only better going forward. . .
sheeprunner12 6 hours, 58 minutes ago
"By this time next year, every single school in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas is going to be 100 per cent digitised," Education Minister Jeff Lloyd said. "This coming summer we are going to build a brand new school in southwest New Providence, a primary school taking on 650 children; (we will build a) brand new school in Mathew Town, Inagua (and a) brand new school is going to be built in Gregory Town, Eleuthera..."
Don't you think these people in these communities are tired of hearing promises????? ....... and what about Georgetown Primary (Exuma) that was promised from when George Smith was MP????? .......... Jeff Lloyd should be fired as a clueless, rambling, fake Minister of Education.
There is a wholesale need to overhaul and centralize ALL Out Island schools, and not waste money building schools for 50 or 100 children anymore. Most of these islands need one or two primary schools and a single central high school ...... That is why we have a teacher shortage.
The_Oracle 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
I think Minnis better check himself given the garbage Customs and the Ministry of finance are implementing.
TalRussell 6 hours, 20 minutes ago
The PM needs be repeatedly asked why for his slow start out starters gate for past 365 + 1 day - has he left the 91,409 comrades voting red shirts with high blood pressure... being a doctor has know that can be stroke dangerous.
licks2 5 hours, 14 minutes ago
Just say how good a job he did Tal. . .he is PM for the next term if he wants to be. . .and he is likely to be the way the PLP is going. . . same old nanny as usual. . .nobody wants that group of pirates back in government!! Never. . . never. . . .never I saaaaaaayyyyyyy. . .cos the PLP has gone away to stay!!! That's the new song of the people. . .
