Man Dies After Stabbing In Nassau Village

Police are investigating after a man died in a stabbing incident in Nassau Village on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 8pm, an altercation occurred at Butler Street between a group of men, resulting in one being stabbed about the body. Paramedics were called and attempted to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is the 31st murder victim this year, according to The Tribune’s records. A man is in custody assisting police with their investigation.

Police are also investigating a shooting incident on Friday night which left a man with serious injuries.

According to reports, shortly after 9pm, the man was standing in front of his home at Old Cedar Street, Yellow Elder Gardens, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm, who shot him before running away. The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance and is listed in serious but stable condition.