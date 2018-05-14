Demolished: First Shanty Homes Blitzed As Others Set July Deadline

Video Land cleared in Exuma

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

SHANTYTOWN residents have been given a deadline of July 31, 2018, to vacate their homes as the government intends to completely eradicate illegal residential areas where the standard of living is poor.

Labour Minister Dion Foulkes yesterday confirmed this timeline by which all residents are required to move, adding formal notice will be given to those living in structures not up to building code this week.

However, his announcement came as a “surprise” to Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St Fleur. When contacted yesterday, Ms St Fleur said she had no knowledge of the deadline. She said The Tribune’s phone call informing her of the decision was the first time she’d heard of it.

Mr Foulkes’ announcement comes as two shantytowns – one in New Providence off Hamster Road, Faith Avenue and another just outside of George Town Exuma – were recently torn down.

Those demolitions were done in tandem with a census conducted in 11 shantytowns across the capital. The survey began April 15 and is now complete.

While results of the 13-question survey have not been made public, Mr Foulkes said it was surprising to learn that the number of residents living in the communities were not as many as officials expected.

He did not reveal this detail to The Tribune, but said enumerators found there to be a 60 per cent adult to 40 per cent child ratio from information compiled.

A complete report on the census will be made on Tuesday outside Cabinet, Mr Foulkes said.

“We intend to give formal notice to those who live in dwellings not up to building code effective next week and the effective date for all residents to move will be July 31st,” Mr Foulkes, chairman of the government-appointed shanty town committee told this newspaper when he was contacted yesterday. “A lot of residents have already moved.”

He continued: “A lot of the land owners are giving notice and I am encouraged that the residents are cooperating.”

The survey is expected to begin in Abaco in the coming days and a training session is scheduled in the lead up to its start date. The island has several large shanty towns – the Mud, Pigeon Peas, Sand Banks and Farm Lands.

He thanked stakeholders, adding the initiative would not have been successful without the help and support of leaders in the Haitian community, particularly pastors and activist Louby Georges along with the Catholic and Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Last month Mr Foulkes warned that structures not up to code would be “demolished”.

At the time he said there was no cost attached to the exercise as everyone involved are active government employees.

There are 11 shanty towns in New Providence – eight of which are in the southwest part of the island and the remaining three in the eastern district.

Four others are in Grand Bahama along with several shanty towns in North Eleuthera, North Andros, Exuma and Abaco.