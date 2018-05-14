Demolished: First Shanty Homes Blitzed As Others Set July Deadline

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
SHANTYTOWN residents have been given a deadline of July 31, 2018, to vacate their homes as the government intends to completely eradicate illegal residential areas where the standard of living is poor.
Labour Minister Dion Foulkes yesterday confirmed this timeline by which all residents are required to move, adding formal notice will be given to those living in structures not up to building code this week.
However, his announcement came as a “surprise” to Rights Bahamas President Stephanie St Fleur. When contacted yesterday, Ms St Fleur said she had no knowledge of the deadline. She said The Tribune’s phone call informing her of the decision was the first time she’d heard of it.
Mr Foulkes’ announcement comes as two shantytowns – one in New Providence off Hamster Road, Faith Avenue and another just outside of George Town Exuma – were recently torn down.
Those demolitions were done in tandem with a census conducted in 11 shantytowns across the capital. The survey began April 15 and is now complete.
While results of the 13-question survey have not been made public, Mr Foulkes said it was surprising to learn that the number of residents living in the communities were not as many as officials expected.
He did not reveal this detail to The Tribune, but said enumerators found there to be a 60 per cent adult to 40 per cent child ratio from information compiled.
A complete report on the census will be made on Tuesday outside Cabinet, Mr Foulkes said.
“We intend to give formal notice to those who live in dwellings not up to building code effective next week and the effective date for all residents to move will be July 31st,” Mr Foulkes, chairman of the government-appointed shanty town committee told this newspaper when he was contacted yesterday. “A lot of residents have already moved.”
He continued: “A lot of the land owners are giving notice and I am encouraged that the residents are cooperating.”
The survey is expected to begin in Abaco in the coming days and a training session is scheduled in the lead up to its start date. The island has several large shanty towns – the Mud, Pigeon Peas, Sand Banks and Farm Lands.
He thanked stakeholders, adding the initiative would not have been successful without the help and support of leaders in the Haitian community, particularly pastors and activist Louby Georges along with the Catholic and Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Last month Mr Foulkes warned that structures not up to code would be “demolished”.
At the time he said there was no cost attached to the exercise as everyone involved are active government employees.
There are 11 shanty towns in New Providence – eight of which are in the southwest part of the island and the remaining three in the eastern district.
Four others are in Grand Bahama along with several shanty towns in North Eleuthera, North Andros, Exuma and Abaco.
Comments
TheMadHatter 19 hours, 29 minutes ago
That pic and video is so funny. A lot of land about 200ft x 200 ft. That is a shanty town? Rubble not even enough from one shack.
Don't make me laugh. I'm sure Haitians are laughing like crazy...all the way to the bank with the money they get from their Bahamian employers.
Bahamians are paying Haitians to destroy the Bahamas.
Friday 18th is Haitian Flag Day. Wonder if Foulkes will have his workers out counting the flags? They better bring plenty tally sheets.
Jokes can't done.
Aegeaon 16 hours, 29 minutes ago
Well, they can't. Because if they want a better life, this place has to be intact for that dream to be possible. Also, stop slandering Haitians for something on the level of terrorism. I mean, the law HAS to take it's course. But don't try to entice and spread hatred.
TalRussell 19 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ma Comrade Dion the gift that keeps on giving is but only but one motormouths appointed to Imperial red shirts cabinet which even the 91,409 voting red shirts back on 10th May 2017 - didn't recommend elevation up to the People's Honourable House of Assembly. You'd think red shirts MP's bench 35 draft from from in House - such appointments would have been unnecessary.... yet to hep you understand this the PM orders his party chairman sidetrack the "elected" member from Pineridge for actually talking sense for and on behalf his constituents.
joeblow 19 hours, 1 minute ago
Were there illegals in those communities and where are they now?
TalRussell 18 hours, 58 minutes ago
Ma Comrade, illegals, no such thing in mind this Imperial red shirts cabinet. They shut done a lot sized piece single residential dwelling plot and try convince with a photograph to transform a single lot into shantytown village. { Can't make this photo up that even for that they had to appoint a 50 persons committee and conduct some stupid lengthy yet to be publicly disclosed census }. If this government are not F#cked, then how better to describe them?
DDK 18 hours, 3 minutes ago
Relocating????
TalRussell 17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Ma Comrade DDK, after reading your relocating post I immediately placed a call my colonial constitutional expert at Number 10 Downing Street, for her expert opinion affairs going back 1718 - if relocating Shantytown is even permissible under Bahamaland's constitution... promised get back me.
DDK 17 hours, 2 minutes ago
Brownies?
John 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
I guess I It is more acceptable or shall we say ‘politicall correct ‘ to have homeless people sleeping under the bridge and in front of storefronts than to have them seek shelter from the elements both natural and criminal, in make shift shantytowns. Otherwise there would have been an orderly process where persons are relocated then the structures demolished. The shantytowns do not only represent refugee for illegals. They are testament to how tough things are in this country for some people. For many people. And the Bible teaches that there will always be poor people. For some reason the approach to the eradication of shantytowns seems to be an attack on the other wise homeless
DDK 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
Hmmmm. It IS a global epidemic with the rich continuing to get richer and owning countless homes across the globe.
Sickened 13 hours, 25 minutes ago
I hope that picture is not how government is going to leave the land. Surely they are going to remove the ruble?
sheeprunner12 9 hours, 18 minutes ago
Govt needs to start housing projects as second homes for Bahamians living in Nassau.
TalRussell 8 hours, 42 minutes ago
Ma Comrades, the government can introduce small inexpensive Homes with the bare move-in essentials - no walkways or landscaping - to sell for under $49,500. Make affordable first-time home buyer foundation program over balance their governing mandate. Also bring to market Town home developments of 40 plus units, also exclusively for first-time Home Buyers.
