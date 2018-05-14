Roberts 'In Fine Spirits' After Surgery

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts was yesterday said to be “in his usual fine spirits” following successful surgery in the United States, according to his successor in the post, Fred Mitchell.

In a statement circulated by the party yesterday, Mr Mitchell said he has spoken with Mr Roberts, 74, who was still actively “recovering” from an April 28 surgery.

Mr Mitchell, who succeeded Mr Roberts as PLP Chairman last October, said his predecessor was keeping up to date with “political and public policy developments at home”, and wanted party members and supporters to “stay the course”.

Mr Mitchell added: “I assured him that the party wishes him well and that we are praying for his full recovery.”

It is unclear why Mr Roberts required surgery, or how long he is undergoing treatment in the United States.

The veteran politician, who served in various posts during his public life, ended his tenure as party chairman on October 23.