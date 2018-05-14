Roberts 'In Fine Spirits' After Surgery

By RICARDO WELLS
Tribune Staff Reporter
rwells@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Bradley Roberts was yesterday said to be “in his usual fine spirits” following successful surgery in the United States, according to his successor in the post, Fred Mitchell.
In a statement circulated by the party yesterday, Mr Mitchell said he has spoken with Mr Roberts, 74, who was still actively “recovering” from an April 28 surgery.
Mr Mitchell, who succeeded Mr Roberts as PLP Chairman last October, said his predecessor was keeping up to date with “political and public policy developments at home”, and wanted party members and supporters to “stay the course”.
Mr Mitchell added: “I assured him that the party wishes him well and that we are praying for his full recovery.”
It is unclear why Mr Roberts required surgery, or how long he is undergoing treatment in the United States.
The veteran politician, who served in various posts during his public life, ended his tenure as party chairman on October 23.
Comments
TalRussell 14 hours, 49 minutes ago
The entire nation wishes godspeed recovery journey former governing party's comrade chairman.
Sickened 13 hours, 29 minutes ago
Cheaper I hold my tongue on this article.
Emac 11 hours, 52 minutes ago
I with you on this one. If I respond they'll say I am being insensitive.
Well_mudda_take_sic 12 hours, 39 minutes ago
Most Bahamians should ask why is Roberts so afraid of our healthcare system here in the Bahamas that he finds it necessary, like all of the other elitist politicians and their cronies, to flee to the U.S. to get first class medical care.
BahamasForBahamians 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
I wouldn't trust the health care in The Bahamas either after Dr. Sands has picked fights with all the nurses and doctors.
birdiestrachan 10 hours, 56 minutes ago
I wish him God's speed. sickness can occur in all Human lives.
SP 10 hours, 43 minutes ago
Absolutely amazing that the politicians get medical care and educate all their children abroad, but they never cared to figure out how to do the same for the very people that enabled them to pay for it all!
These asinine failures should be made to suffer the same fate as the people they "served".
sheeprunner12 10 hours, 13 minutes ago
Get well.......... find Christ .......... and leave dem young gals alone ...... smh
TalRussell 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
I'm pretty sure the recovering former comrade chairman will consider source some you's christian.
